7 Liverpool academy graduates currently thriving away from Anfield in 2024-25

Liverpool have plenty of former academy players at other clubs and a handful of them are currently living their best lives since leaving Anfield.

As Arne Slot’s team currently sit atop the Premier League and Champions League tables, several of their former players are also enjoying good seasons.

We’ve identified seven former Liverpool academy graduates who are currently loving life since leaving the club.

Harry Wilson

Wilson was never really fancied by Klopp, who handed him just two first-team appearances for his boyhood club, and Liverpool eventually cashed in by selling him to Fulham.

The Wales international played a starring role in Marco Silva’s Cottagers going up and subsequently consolidating their top-flight status, carving out a niche as a goalscoring super sub after concerns he was falling away from first-team contention.

Cameron Brannagan

Brannagan made nine appearances for Liverpool back in 2015–16 during Jurgen Klopp’s first season at Anfield but opted to move to Oxford United in January 2018 after realising further opportunities would be limited.

The 28-year-old still plays for the Yellows to this day, racked up over 260 appearances and helping them win promotion to the Championship for the first time in the 21st century last season.

Neco Williams

Williams spent 12 years at Liverpool before he was ultimately sold to Nottingham Forest for £17million back in 2022.

He was in and out of the team as Forest struggled to avoid relegation in their first two seasons back in the Premier League, but the defender has made 10 appearances during their impressive start to the 2024-25 campaign.

Williams is also a regular in Craig Bellamy’s Wales team and is part of a generation of players looking to reach consecutive World Cups for the first time in the country’s history.

Peter Gulacsi

Liverpool snapped up a teenage Gulacsi back in 2007 and he first played for the academy and reserve sides as a teenager. The goalkeeper was then promoted to the senior team in his second season with the club, although never managed to play for the Reds.

The goalkeeper had three loan spells during his time at Anfield and was eventually sold in 2013.

Fast forward a decade and Gulasci is firmly established as Hungary’s number one while racking up over 300 appearances for RB Leipzig.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? Liverpool’s 11 FIFA 15 wonderkids a decade later

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers in the Premier League?

Tom Ince

Paul Ince’s son never made it out of the youth ranks at Liverpool, but he caught the eye as a talented prospect after settling into a permanent home at Blackpool.

The winger scored 18 goals for an otherwise ordinary Tangerines side that finished 15th in the Championship 2012-13, earning an opportunity on loan at Crystal Palace.

But Ince junior has never quite done it in his brief stints in the Premier League with Palace, Hull City and Huddersfield and seems to have found his level in the Championship.

Nowadays he’s turning out for Watford, following spells with Reading, Luton, Stoke, Derby and Nottingham Forest.

And the winger has helped the Hornets nestle nicely in the play-off zone under the management of Tom Cleverley. Nice work.

Pedro Chirivella

Chirivella made just 11 senior appearances during his seven years on Merseyside, including one solitary game in the Premier League.

The midfielder joined Ligue 1 side Nantes at the expiration of his Liverpool contract in 2020 and is now captain of the Ligue 1 outfit.

QUIZ: Can you name every player to score just one Premier League goal for Liverpool?

Billy Koumetio

Koumetio was handed his senior debut by Klopp as a half-time substitute for Fabinho as Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw in the Champions League against FC Midtjylland in December 2020.

Many thought the defender had a bright future at Anfield, but Koumetio was unable to establish himself and failed to sufficiently impress the club’s hierarchy during loan spells away.

He was sold to Dundee in August 2024 and has made 11 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side in 2024-25.