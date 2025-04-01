The Liverpool academy has produced some immense talents in recent years, but you’d be surprised by how many of their academy graduates are currently without a club.

For every Trent Alexander-Arnold or Steven Gerrard, there are plenty of other examples of players who slip through the net at Anfield.

We’ve taken a closer look at some of their former academy stars and have found six of them who are currently without a club in 2025.

Ovie Ejaria

Jurgen Klopp handed Ejaria his senior debut back in 2016 after the creative midfielder had made a name for himself in the Liverpool academy.

While the playmaker didn’t quite make the grade at Anfield, he did enjoy some fabulous years in the Championship during his first few seasons with Reading.

From 2019 to 2021, Ejaria was considered as one of the most technically gifted players in the second-tier, but injuries haven’t been kind to him since then.

He played just eight games during his last 18 months at Reading and he’s not found a club for himself since his contract was terminated by the League One club in December 2023.

Last summer, the 26-year-old went on trial with Oxford United but ultimately wasn’t handed a contract.

Most players enter their prime when they turn 26, but in the case of Ejaria, it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be able to find a new club.

Rafael Camacho

Camacho made his senior debut for Liverpool in an FA Cup tie against Wolves back in January 2019.

The Reds then banked around £7million when selling him to Sporting, but things haven’t exactly panned out for the winger since then.

Following multiple loan spells, Sporting released the 24-year-old last summer and he’s been without a club since then.

Several Championship clubs were supposedly interested in him upon his release from Sporting, but he’s yet to commit to a new club.

Andre Wisdom

Wisdom didn’t quite make the grade at Anfield, but he enjoyed some good years in the Championship for Derby County.

Unfortunately, after being stabbed in an unprovoked attack back in 2020, his professional career has stalled as a result.

The defender did recover to take part in the 2020–21 season with Derby, but since that point, he’s spent the majority of the last four years without a club.

He’s had short stints with Warrington Town and Derry City, but as of writing, is currently on the free agent market.

Dale Jennings

Jennings spent his formative years playing in the Liverpool academy and was released in 2008 as a youngster.

He later went on to play for Bayern Munich’s reserve side in the Regionalliga Sud, but injuries have regularly hampered the winger’s career progression.

In England, he’s had spells with the likes of Barnsley and MK Dons, but now aged 32 he currently finds himself without a club.

Joe Maguire

Maguire made his solitary appearance for Liverpool back in January 2016 during an FA Cup tie against Exeter City.

Since leaving Anfield, the full-back has predominantly played in League One and Two, having played for the likes of Fleetwood Town, Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers.

In 2023, Maguire announced his retirement from professional football to focus on his other business ventures.

However, the 29-year-old came out of retirement last year to join Bury in non-league. After a short spell playing for them, he’s now without a club and it remains to be seen if he’ll throw himself back into the sport.

Martin Kelly

Having made 62 senior appearances for Liverpool, Kelly played more matches for the club than anyone else on this list.

The versatile defender is best known for his spell with Crystal Palace, where he spent eight years playing.

He most recently played for West Brom in the Championship but has been without a club for the entire 2024-25 season.

