Liverpool have already begun their pre-season preparations ahead of next season and a number of their youngsters will be hoping to impress Arne Slot.

The Reds cruised to the Premier League title last season and they will be expected to be amongst the title challengers again in 2025-26.

Here are nine youngsters who are set for breakthrough seasons and will be hoping to impress Slot during pre-season.

Rio Ngumoha

Ngumoha was handed his senior debut by Slot last season, during Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Accrington Stanley.

While he’s still raw, the dynamic forward has shown plenty of promise during his formative years at the club.

Wearing ‘Rio’ on the back of his shirt, the 16-year-old started Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly against Preston North End on the left-hand side.

And it’s safe to say that he made quite the impression.

He completed both of the dribbles that he attempted, boasted a 91% pass accuracy and got two shots off during the first half.

A loan move could be the ideal next step for Ngumoha’s development, but Slot will no doubt be keeping a close eye on him during pre-season.

Trey Nyoni

Like Ngumoha, Nyoni also impressed during Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly against Preston.

The 18-year-old started in midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch and he didn’t put a foot wrong all afternoon.

Impressively, he completed all 29 passes that he attempted and also won two tackles and made an interception.

Having recently penned a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the club clearly thinks that Nyoni has the ability to make it at the top level.

Luca Stephenson

After spending last season out on loan with Dundee United, this will be the first chance that Slot gets to properly assess him.

Stephenson made a good impression while playing in Scotland last year, making 34 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals.

Those who watched Liverpool’s friendly against Preston saw how comfortable he was playing as a centre-half, despite that not being his primary position.

Capable of playing as a holding midfielder, full-back or centre-half, Stephenson is one of the most versatile youngsters within Liverpool’s ranks right now.

Amara Nallo

Nallo made his senior debut last season and was sent off just four minutes into his cameo against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

He’s not featured since then, but will be given the chance to impress Slot during pre-season.

As things stand, the 18-year-old is arguably Liverpool’s fourth-choice centre-back.

Following the sale of Jarell Quansah and Nat Phillips, Nallo is only behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in the pecking order.

Despite his unfortunate debut, the youngster is still highly regarded within the Liverpool set-up and he’ll be hoping to make an impression over these next few weeks.

Ben Doak

After some eye-catching performances while out on loan with Middlesbrough last season, Doak will be among the youngsters being assessed in pre-season.

The 19-year-old produced 10 goal contributions in 24 Championship appearances before his season was cut short in January because of a thigh injury.

He looked like the real deal when playing in the second tier, constantly looking to make things happen when cutting inside from the right wing.

Could 2025-26 finally be the season when he makes his breakthrough in the first team? Let’s wait and see.

Lewis Koumas

After only being used sparingly during Slot’s first pre-season, Koumas will be hoping to make an impression over the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Stoke City, where he produced five goal contributions in 43 appearances.

Both Sheffield United and Norwich City reportedly hold an interest in the teenager, although Liverpool will likely make a decision on his future after pre-season.

Kieran Morrison

Morrison signed his first professional contract with Liverpool last year and is still waiting to make his first senior appearance for the club.

The 18-year-old was originally in the Manchester United youth set-up before being picked up by Liverpool in 2019.

He was an unused substitute during Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly against Preston, but the midfielder should get the chance to play at some stage during pre-season.

Tommy Pilling

Like Morrison, Philling was also an unused substitute during Liverpool’s recent clash with Preston.

The 20-year-old has been in Liverpool’s academy system since he was five and he’ll be desperate to make an impression on Slot this summer.

He’s comfortable playing anywhere in midfield and looks like a tidy player on the ball. Let’s hope we get to see a bit more from him over the coming weeks.

Owen Beck

Liverpool look likely to send Beck out on loan once again, although a decision on his future likely won’t be made until Liverpool have concluded their pre-season.

The full-back spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers and is now attracting interest from Wrexham, amongst others.

Beck developed nicely while playing in the Championship last season and another loan move would likely do him good.

