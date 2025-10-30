Liverpool are currently on track to become the fifth-worst defending champions in Premier League history, based on their points-per-game trajectory.

Arne Slot’s side were heavily backed for the title before a ball had been kicked, having outspent every other Premier League club during the summer.

Based on the number of points teams accumulated in the season after winning the Premier League, these are the five worst defending champions in the league’s history.

5. Liverpool – 2025-26

2024-25 Points Tally: 84

2025-26 Projected Points Tally: 63

Having lost their last four league matches, Liverpool are currently on course to finish the season with just 63 points.

That’s 21 fewer than they managed last season and is fewer points than Manchester United managed in 2013-14 when David Moyes was in charge.

“Losing four games in a row for Brentford would be a disaster,” Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“To see the champions do it with the expenditure in the summer means we’re in crisis time for Liverpool right now.

“There will be a lot of serious questions asked in the dressing room between the players and the coaching staff and the people above the manager. When they’ve looked at what they’ve spent, they’ll be looking for a lot more.

“Liverpool have to look at the physicality and height within their team because, right now, I don’t think they have enough.”

4. Blackburn Rovers – 1995-96

1994-95 Points Tally: 89

1995-96 Points Tally: 61

After winning the title in 1995, Blackburn experienced a sharp drop-off during the following campaign.

Kenny Dalglish left after winning the title and his successor, Ray Harford, struggled to deliver the same level of success.

Alan Shearer still scored an impressive 31 league goals during the 1995-96 campaign, but Blackburn struggled on the whole and slumped to a 7th-place finish.

3. Leeds United – 1992-93

1991-92 Points Tally: 82

1992-93 Points Tally: 51

Leeds United experienced an even sharper drop off than Blackburn after winning the league.

The club went from champions to relegation battlers in the space of just one year.

Leeds spent six weeks of the 1992-93 season inside the relegation zone, but eventually picked things up and finished 17th.

2. Chelsea – 2015-16

2014-15 Points Tally: 87

2015-16 Points Tally: 50

Chelsea won the Premier League title at a canter in 2014-15, accumulating 87 points and finishing eight points clear of Man City in second.

Given how dominant Jose Mourinho’s side had looked that year, few predicted their drastic drop-off in 2015-16.

Things quickly turned toxic at Stamford Bridge during Mourinho’s third year back at the club and he was eventually sacked in December, with the club sat 16th in the table.

After accumulating just 50 points, Chelsea then went on to win the league again in 2016-17 under Antonio Conte. What a wild three years that must’ve been for Chelsea fans.

1. Leicester City – 2016-17

2015-16 Points Tally: 81

2016-17 Points Tally: 44

This is by far the biggest drop-off we’ve ever seen by Premier League champions.

After defying the odds in 2015-16, Leicester struggled to juggle their European schedule and as a result, massively regressed in the Premier League.

Claudio Ranieri was sacked in February 2017, with the club fearful of relegation. He was replaced by his assistant, Craig Shakespeare, who managed to pick things up and guide the Foxes to midtable.

