Luis Diaz has become one of Liverpool‘s most expensive departures of all time, having penned a four-year contract with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Reds often tend to get a good deal when selling their players and that got us thinking about some of the other stars that they’ve sold for big money.

Here are Liverpool’s seven biggest sales of all time and how they fared after leaving the club.

7. Jarell Quansah

Quansah looked like a good prospect during his formative years at the club and he played his role in the Reds winning the Premier League title last season.

However, when Bayer Leverkusen came in with an offer of £35million, Liverpool made the decision to cash in on the 22-year-old while his value was at an all-time high.

It remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be a success in the Bundesliga, but he’s certainly got the ability and potential to make the move work.

6. Fabinho

At his peak, Fabinho was arguably the best holding midfielder in the world, but the Brazilian looked leggy during his last 12 months at Anfield.

As he seemed to be on his final legs, it came as a shock to the football world when Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad came in with a £40million offer.

The 31-year-old seems to be having a good time in Saudi Arabia, having recently won the league and cup. We’d imagine that his bank balance will also be looking pretty healthy these days.

5. Raheem Sterling

After shooting to stardom with Liverpool, Sterling made the controversial move to Manchester City in 2015 for £49million.

From Sterling’s perspective, the move was vindicated as he went on to win 11 trophies with City, scoring 131 goals along the way.

Given the manner of his departure, it’s safe to say that he’s not given the warmest of welcomes whenever he returns to Anfield, but that probably won’t bother him too much.

Since leaving City, Sterling has struggled to replicate the same form at Chelsea and Arsenal, having only scored 20 goals across the last three seasons.

4. Fernando Torres

“I’d played with Torres for the last 12 months [and] he was a shadow of his former self,” Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports when recalling Torres and his £50million switch to Chelsea.

“£50million was major money at that stage, and I think we were all in a state of shock.

“We were gutted Torres was going, but I think we all knew he was never going to be the same player.”

Ultimately, that’s how the story went with Torres during his post-Liverpool career.

Chelsea fans could argue that he was worth the £50million fee just for that goal against Barcelona alone, but all things considered, he never hit the same heights after leaving Anfield.

3. Luis Diaz

After having their first bid rejected by Liverpool, Bayern’s second offer of £65.5million was accepted by Liverpool.

The Colombian winger will be missed at Anfield, but with the amount of money on offer, Liverpool would’ve been foolish to turn it down.

“I’m very happy, it means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern – it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world,” said Diaz.

“I want to help my new team with my style of football and my personality. My goal is to win every possible title – we will work towards that every day as a team.”

Time will tell whether he’s a success in Germany or not.

2. Luis Suarez

Given the six years of service that Suarez gave to Barcelona, his £75million transfer fee was worth every penny.

The Uruguayan international was untouchable during his last two seasons with Liverpool, scoring 61 goals in 81 appearances.

He became even more prolific after joining Barcelona, particularly during 2015–16 when he smashed in 59 goals to win the European Golden Shoe.

Suarez won 13 trophies during his six-year spell at Camp Nou and left the club in 2020 as their fourth-highest scoring player of all time with 198 goals.

Aged 38, he’s still finding the back of the net on a regular basis in MLS for Inter Miami.

1. Philippe Coutinho

To this day, Coutinho is still the biggest sale made by Liverpool, with Barcelona splashing £142million, including add-ons.

While the Brazilian did show fleeting moments of his quality while playing in Spain, he never lived up to his record-breaking price tag.

After just two seasons, he was sent out on loan, where he coincidentally enjoyed his best post-Liverpool season, winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich.

His brief return to the Premier League with Aston Villa didn’t go to plan and now aged 33, he’s back in Brazil playing for Vasco da Gama.

