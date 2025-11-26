Liverpool have now lost nine of their last 12 matches across all competitions, leaving manager Arne Slot under serious pressure.

The Reds’ latest defeat was particularly damning, as PSV left Anfield with all three points after beating Liverpool 4-1.

Here are 12 of the most damming internet reactions from Liverpool’s latest loss against PSV.

Arne Slot is the only manager who I’ve seen who will see a 1/10 performance and start the same players the next game… — Liverpool News (@LFCVine) November 26, 2025

SACK HIM NOW. TONIGHT. SLOT OUT. — – (@AnfieldRd96) November 26, 2025

Yanited and Liverpool in their banter eras at the same time

pic.twitter.com/6g0UQHsG2S — Deng™ (@UTDDengv2) November 26, 2025

The Liverpool DNA Klopp embedded is being erased before our eyes

No defence. No attack. No pressing. No intensity.

Slot doesn’t look bothered to change players who aren’t performing, let alone tactics.

We’ve gone from gegenpressing to whatever this ispic.twitter.com/P1AFoZjwhW — Dom✨ (@footy_road) November 26, 2025

Klopp made Anfield (with fans) an absolute fortress, this is absolutely fucking pathetic — 🥤 (@TheImmortalKop) November 26, 2025

Omg he has to be sacked right now. We are losing more than we ever have in 50 years — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) November 26, 2025

I just don’t see any way back for Arne Slot here. — Slotoholic (@Slotoholic) November 26, 2025

Yeah, it’s time to go. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) November 26, 2025

Steven Gerrard has summed it up. This isn’t an attitude issue with players but, a mentality issue. If you haven’t got the mentality you’re not going to win games. — 🅘 (@LFCApproved) November 26, 2025

“You wouldn’t have survived the Hodgson days”. Try and tell me how this isn’t worse? We’ve spent £450m, have world-class players and have lost 9 out of our last 11 games. Quite possibly the worst Liverpool side I’ve ever seen. Get him gone, now. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) November 26, 2025

He has to go. Tonight. Its over. — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) November 26, 2025

Losing 4-1 at home to PSV seems like the final nail in the coffin, regardless of what the ownership have said about his position. It feels WHEN not IF. — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) November 26, 2025

