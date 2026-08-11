Liverpool fans will be dreaming of the money they could have to burn if Jeff Bezos’ consortium invests into the club.

Amazon founder Bezos is one of the richest people on the planet, so you can imagine thoughts racing on Merseyside at the news of a consortium he’s part of looking to buy a 30% stake in Liverpool.

Liverpool already know how to spend big, as they proved last summer with the signings of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak for progressively higher club-record fees.

But the extra investment could unlock another layer of potential for their spending, and so some dream targets might become more within reach than before.

We’re not saying Liverpool will be signing Erling Haaland or Lamine Yamal all of a sudden, but here are some ambitious targets they could make a stronger push for with the backing of Bezos and friends.

Bradley Barcola

It’s the signing Liverpool have been dreaming of for most of the summer, but it’s always been one they’d have to push the boat out for.

PSG value Barcola extremely highly, even though he isn’t a regular starter for them.

It will probably take a nine-figure fee to prise Barcola out of Paris, and that’s territory that Liverpool aren’t used to operating in. Isak and Wirtz are the only players they’ve ever gone above the £100m mark for.

But Liverpool have an urgent need for more quality on the wings. Nearly five months have passed since they confirmed Mohamed Salah would be leaving this summer and they’re yet to land a replacement of a similar level.

Quite simply, Barcola is the kind of marquee signing they need to be making.

Endrick

While Barcola’s appeal is obvious, it’s worth remembering he prefers to play on the left wing instead of the right.

That means Liverpool might still have a Salah-shaped void to fill with another winger, with Barcola instead being more of a Cody Gakpo upgrade.

They are looking at PSG’s Ibrahim Mbaye as one option, but have been mentioned as contenders for an even more highly rated teenager: Endrick.

Although Real Madrid signed him as a centre-forward for the future, he reinvented himself as a right winger on loan at Lyon last season to marvellous effect.

Having a player who can cover two roles like that would be a luxury for Liverpool, especially if Endrick can reach his ceiling.

File this one under the unlikely category for the time being, but if he can’t break through at the Bernabeu, Endrick could become one of the world’s most coveted talents.

Joao Neves

Some feel Liverpool are still lacking a true holding midfielder to complete the jigsaw in the middle of the park.

They tried to sign Martin Zubimendi two years ago but failed to convince him, prompting Ryan Gravenberch to remodel himself as a defensive midfielder – a task he took well to.

But Liverpool would benefit from signing a specialist midfield anchor – someone like Neves.

A back-to-back Champions League winner with PSG, Neves is one of the best midfielders in the world.

He breaks play up, progresses the ball and keeps things busy. And at the age of 21, his best is yet to come.

PSG would probably slap an even higher price tag than Barcola’s on Neves, and not without reason.

But if there was to be any opening, Liverpool could take their midfield to another level by adding someone like the Portuguese star.

Michael Kayode

Kayode might not be quite in the same bracket as the other big names here just yet, but his value is trending upwards.

Right-back is an area Liverpool need to reinforce and Kayode could fit the bill. He’s proven in the Premier League and has age on his side.

Brentford managed to tie him down to a longer contract last month, which means he isn’t going to come cheap.

But Liverpool still have the power to get their way – and you’d imagine even more so with better backing.

Keep progressing the right way and the 22-year-old could become someone’s answer at right-back for a decade. Liverpool should definitely be having a look.

Micky van de Ven

Similarly, Van de Ven has only just signed a contract extension with his current club, Tottenham.

On the back of that, he’s going to cost a lot of money if anyone tries to prise him away.

Liverpool have historically been linked with the Dutchman as a potential successor to his compatriot Virgil van Dijk at left centre-back.

They have some solid centre-back prospects for the future now, but not a natural left-footer in his prime like Van de Ven.

And with Premier League experience to boot, he should absolutely still be on their radar.

If Spurs have another rocky season – they shouldn’t, but you never know – then as long as he’s not one of the main culprits, Van de Ven could be ripe for picking up in a transfer raid.

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