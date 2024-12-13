How Liverpool’s 6 EA FC 25 wonderkids have developed IRL in 2024-25

Liverpool have enjoyed a superb start to the 2024-25 campaign and several of their youngsters have proven their worth to Arne Slot’s side.

Slot has been afraid to entrust Liverpool’s young talents when the situation has demanded it. Whether out on loan or in the first-team squad, the Anfield faithful have plenty of rising stars to get excited about right now.

We’ve gone through Liverpool’s six wonderkids on EA FC 25 and have assessed how they are developing and progressing in real life.

Harvey Elliott

With an EA FC potential of 86, Elliott boasts a higher potential than any other Liverpool youngster but hasn’t featured regularly in 2024-25 due to injury.

Thankfully, the midfielder has previously showcased he can make an impact in the Premier League and his best years are still ahead of him.

“Since Harvey is playing for the first team, he’s incredibly consistent,” Jurgen Klopp told reporters in 2023. “He started last season incredibly consistent, he was in the team and was probably the standout player early in the season.”

Conor Bradley

Bradley is now a firm member of Arne Slot’s squad and comes with a potential rating of 84 in EA FC 25.

The Northern Ireland international impressed when deputising for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in November, memorably shutting down Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League win over Real Madrid.

This indicates that Bradley has an incredibly high ceiling and his former Bolton teammate Dion Charles thinks the sky is the limit for the Liverpool youngster.

“Conor is incredible. He can go as far as he wants,” Charles told BBC Sport. “That kid has everything, he’s intelligent, such a good player.

“The biggest thing about his mentality is he wants to learn, he wants to get better, so when he’s back fit it will be interesting to see not if, but when, he gets in the Liverpool team.”

Jarell Quansah

Quansah enjoyed a brilliant breakout season in 2023-24, making 33 appearances and scoring three goals from centre-back as the youngster became an increasingly important squad member.

The 21-year-old started Liverpool’s opening Premier League match at Ipswich but was hooked at half-time and didn’t feature again until appearing as a substitute in the win over Manchester City in December.

While this season hasn’t gone to plan for Quansah, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to shine in the years to come.

Trey Nyoni

EA FC have given Nyoni a potential rating of 84 and the young midfielder is currently biding his time in the club’s youth teams.

He has two goals and one assist in seven PL2 appearances and may get his first team chance in the FA Cup match with Accrington Stanley in January.

Tyler Morton

Another player without a Premier League appearance to his name this year, Morton played in the League Cup victories over West Ham and Brighton alongside scoring three goals in three PL2 appearances.

The England U21 international has been linked with a loan move to Championship promotion pushers Sheffield United, which feels like an ideal move for a player who has previously thrived in the second tier.

Jayden Danns

Danns enjoyed a surprise breakthrough last season and EA FC players will have noted the forward has a potential rating of 81 in this year’s game.

The 18-year-old made headlines back in February when he scored a brace against Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round.

But he’s yet to feature for the Reds this term and is another player eyeing that date with Accrington to make his mark once more.