Liverpool have discovered an early Xmas present – & he’ll make Arne Slot’s team even better

Liverpool couldn’t have asked for a better start to life under Arne Slot, sitting pretty atop of the Premier League heading towards Christmas.

The Arne Slot penitentiary opened for business in August and business has been booming ever since, with The Reds winning 11 of their first 15 Premier League games, drawing three and losing just one so far.

Couple that with a flawless Champions League league phase of six wins out of six so far and it’s hard to imagine how things could’ve gone any better since taking what seemed an impossible job in replacing Juergen Klopp.

The Reds are flying and their squad looks like a team of world beaters once again, but what makes things even better is that there is a youth academy full of talent waiting to step up, breeding competition and a bright future.

Joe Bradshaw in particular looks ready for the jump into hyperspace, following an impressive start to the 2024-25 season from midfield at youth level.

He bagged his ninth goal from eight games for the under-18s as Liverpool’s young Reds saw off Wolves in a thrilling 4-2 victory over the weekend; the latest in a string of exceptional individual performances.

Having been with the club since under-12 level, Bradshaw has seen it all and will be entirely aware of exactly what it takes to make it stick at such an institution. He’s got all the tools and more to make that happen.

The 16-year-old is a midfield freak of nature who appears destined to force his way to the top with dazzling displays littered with goals, take-ons, laser-guided passes and enough industry to start another revolution.

A brace and an assist against Wolves was the latest in a string of fearless performances in an age bracket that should still be beyond him this season, but nothing appears to be stopping the teenager from tearing it up.

What has caught our eye was an outrageous strike against Birmingham last month – a show of everything the kid is about and everything that Slot’s Liverpool have embodied so far this season.

Creativity, energy, fearlessness and results. Bradshaw is delivering in an exquisite style and learning on the job, but still putting in stellar performances in the process.

A midfielder by trade, the 16-year-old has been operating primarily from the right flank this season and has settled into the role seamlessly.

Fans have been impressed with his industrious and fearless approach in possession, keen to drive at defences and make something happen whenever he picks up the ball.

Slot will of course be extremely satisfied with how his first-team has navigated the first half of the season so far, but the fixtures come thick and fast following the turn of the New Year.

Add to that the quiet underperformance in front of goal from one or two of his wide options and the need to keep competition high within the squad, Bradshaw could be the perfect candidate to promote to the first-team if he continues on his current trajectory.

Liverpool will be desperate to make sure that no other club comes sniffing around their latest hidden gem and at the same time need to see what he’s made of within a more senior environment.

When you’re good enough, you’re old enough and the 2008-born Bradshaw is certainly more than good enough right now. Don’t be surprised if he’s flirting with the first-team before long.

