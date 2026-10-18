Florian Wirtz laid on nine chances for Liverpool at Brentford

Florian Wirtz turned in a creative performance for the ages on Saturday – but Liverpool are still struggling to carve out big chances.

The Reds beat Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium, coming from behind to triumph over the Bees, who finished with nine men after red cards towards the end of each half.

Wirtz sent Victor Munoz running behind the Brentford defence to level for Liverpool in the second half before Alexander Isak netted the winning goal.

That was Wirtz’s second assist of the season and his first since the draw with Nottingham Forest at the end of August.

That hasn’t been for a lack of trying, though, on Wirtz’s part.

Indeed, after beating Brentford, no player in the Premier League has created as many chances as the German.

Wirtz is now on 20 chances created at a rate of 3.2 per game. Brighton’s Pascal Gross is on 18, with Everton’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White on 17.

Wirtz is top of the list after carving out more chances in a single game than anyone else for more than five years.

His assist was one of nine chances created at Brentford – the most since Sadio Mane for Liverpool against Burnley in 2021.

Wirtz’s creative output was the highest on the road in the Premier League since Samir Nasri laid on 10 chances in his second game for Manchester City – a 5-1 win at Tottenham in August 2011.

9 – Florian Wirtz’s nine chances created from open play against Brentford is the most by a player in a Premier League game since Sadio Mané v Burnley in January 2021 (9) and the most by a player in an away game since Samir Nasri v Spurs in August 2011 (10). Progress. https://t.co/xyMIQP9y5p — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2026

Wirtz’s form, though, contradicts Liverpool’s struggle to create big chances.

Only one team in the Premier League has created fewer than the five the Reds have mustered this season, with Wirtz responsible for none of them.

PREMIER LEAGUE BIG CHANCES CREATED TABLE – 2026/27

Dominic Szoboszlai has laid on three of Liverpool’s total of five big chances – he is yet to get an assist – while Cody Gakpo and Jeremie Frimpong are responsible for the others.

Andoni Iraola’s side are second-bottom of the big chances created table – Coventry could overtake them on Monday when they go to Spurs – which is topped by Manchester City.

In a stark illustration of the difference between the Iraola and Enzo Maresca’s men, City have created five times the number of big chances that Liverpool have in the first seven matches of the season.

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