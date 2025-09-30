This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool fans will be able to watch their match for free against Turkish champions Galatasaray at the fearsome RAMS Park in Istanbul.

TNT Sports has the rights to Champions League coverage in the UK, but the Liverpool match will not be shown on the channel.

Instead it has been chosen as the weekly game to be shown on Amazon Prime.

The good news for fans is that the match can be watched free with an Amazon Prime trial, which gives 30 days of access to all Amazon Prime Video options.

The match build-up will begin at 6.30pm with Gabby Logan in the studio, who will be joined by former Liverpool players Luis Garcia and Daniel Sturridge, as well as four-time Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf.

The commentary on Amazon will be from Jon Champion and Alan Shearer as part of the Amazon coverage on the night. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time.

Fans who have already got a Prime subscription will be able to watch the match here.

Arne Slot’s men won their opening Champions League game against Atletico Madrid with a dramatic injury-time Virgil Van Dijk header at Anfield, but Tuesday’s match will be a different prospect.

Galatasaray have won three titles in a row in Turkey and boast attacking talent including Nigerian star Victor Osimhen, Mauro Icardi, and former Bayern star Leroy Sane.

Liverpool will also face former Manchester City rival Ikay Gundogan in midfield at one of the most intimidating stadiums in world football.

Liverpool will be without young defender Giovanni Leoni, who suffered a potentially season-ending injury against Southampton in the Carabao Cup. Ibrahim Konate is likely to partner Virgil Van Dijk in defence.

Top scorer Hugo Ekiteke returns to the squad after he served a one match suspension for picking up a red card against Southampton.

The striker missed the defeat to Crystal Palace after being sent off for receiving a second booking after taking his shirt off to celebrate a goal.

You can watch the game here.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? Liverpool’s 7 wonderkids from FIFA 16 a decade later



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every team Liverpool have played in Europe since 2000?

