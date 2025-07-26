This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Adidas and Liverpool will launch their new home and away shirts on the same day due to a contract issue with former supplier Nike.

Liverpool’s contract with Nike stated that the club were not allowed to release their 2025-26 kits until the end of July.

This means that Adidas has confirmed the 1st of August will be the date both Liverpool shirts will be revealed.

The unusual contract situation means Liverpool will face AC Milan in a pre-season friendly wearing Nike, but will switch to Adidas once the season begins.

The Adidas deal is reportedly worth £70m per season for the club and Liverpool is overhauling its club shops in anticipation of the new Adidas merchandise ranges and kits.

The last of the Nike kits will be on sale until the end of July on the Liverpool website only.

It is unusual for a Premier League team to hold two kit launches on the same day but Liverpool fans will get to see both shirts and a huge range of merchandise at the same time this season.

Fans will finally be able to see the new-look home shirt for the 2025-26 season. It will not come with many surprises.

It will be red with white trim and sponsors Standard Chartered and Expedia will feature on the front and sleeve respectively.

The kit will use the traditional Liver Bird badge and the Hillsborough flame will be located on the back of the collar.

The away shirt will be white with red and black highlights, while both kits will use the larger Adidas three-stripe badge without the name of the sports manufacturer.

It is likely the third kit will use the Adidas Trefoil logo in keeping with Manchester United and Real Madrid kit templates.

Adidas also plans to launch training shirts, tracksuits and a Terrace Edition collection that is more focused on streetwear designs. You will be able to see the full collection here.

