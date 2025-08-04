This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool have quietly launched a third kit for the 2025-26 season and the players could wear it at today’s pre-season friendly against Athletic Club.

The club unveiled its new home and away kits last week as part of a new decade-long partnership with Adidas and the popular designs have already proved a hit on the Liverpool FC official store, which was forced to implement a queue to deal with demand.

Adidas has also released a lesser-known shirt and while it will not be worn on the pitch it will be used pre-match by the Premier League champions.

The Adidas Liverpool pre-match shirt could make its debut in the club’s double-header against Athletic Club and it would be a suitable venue for it because it includes an iconic feature that Liverpool fans will instantly recognise.

The pre-match shirt is black with a detailed pattern that replicates those of the famous iron Anfield gates.

There are two sets of gates at Anfield named after the club’s two greatest ever managers; Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly, who built the modern-day super club that is still winning trophies today.

The shirts will be worn by current players including Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, as well as new signings Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekiteke when they take to the pitch for pre-match warm-ups.

The kit will also be an option for fans who do not want to pay £85 for an adult home and away shirt.

They are priced at a more competitive £60 for adults and there are also pre-match jumper versions for £90 that will be worn in colder winter games.

The new pre-match shirt is one of several new additions to the Liverpool merchandise lineup as part of the club’s blockbuster deal with Adidas that could net them up to £60million a season.

Adidas has also launched special Liverpool FC Samba trainers priced at £100 that will prove a hit on the terraces.

Liverpool fans were famous for wearing Adidas footwear on their European travels in the 1970s and 1980s and the new additions will be a popular choice with fans.

Liverpool have also launched a training range featuring training sponsor AXA, plus fashion designs including retro-style Adidas t-shirts.

You can see the full Adidas range here.

