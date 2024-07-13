Liverpool’s 10 most valuable academy graduates in 2024 according to Transfermarkt

From Robbie Fowler to Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool academy has produced some serious ballers over the years.

In recent times the club have continued to produce world-class players, although not all of them are still playing at Liverpool today.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve found the 10 most valuable Liverpool academy graduates in 2024 and have ranked them by their market value.

10. Neco Williams – £14.4million

Currently valued at slightly more than the likes of Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak, Williams claims the 10th spot on this list.

The Welsh international spent 12 years at Liverpool before he was ultimately sold to Nottingham Forest for £17million back in 2022.

9. Harry Wilson – £14.4million

Wilson first joined the Liverpool academy back in 2005 and he remained on the books at Anfield until 2022. Despite spending 17 years at the club, he only made two senior appearances before he eventually left and joined Fulham.

“The move to Fulham two-and-a-half years ago now was a big one for me,” Wilson told reporters earlier this year.

“I’d been on a lot of loans from Liverpool. Although my dream as a young lad was to make it into Liverpool’s first team and play regularly, I knew that wasn’t going to be the case.

“When I was 18, 19 and 20, I was trying to get into the team but they had, arguably, the best front three in the world.”

8. Jack Harrison – £15.2million

Harrison joined the Liverpool academy back in 2002 at the age of seven but was eventually picked up by Manchester United where he spent the bulk of his youth career.

His breakthrough came while playing in MLS for New York City and he’s since developed into a solid Premier League winger.

Still on the books at Leeds United, Harrison is set to spend another season on loan with Everton after agreeing to extend his loan deal.

7. Caoimhin Kelleher – £16.9million

He’s got to be in the conversation as one of the best backup goalkeepers in world football. Playing second fiddle to Alisson can’t be easy but Kelleher always manages to impress every time he steps onto the pitch.

“Alisson Becker is the best goalie in the world for me,” Jurgen Klopp once said. “But to be honest, for me, Caoimhin Kelleher is the best No. 2 goalie in the world as well.”

Given his impressive form, plenty of clubs are keeping tabs on Kelleher this summer and we wouldn’t be surprised if the 25-year-old wants to get regular game time elsewhere.

6. Jarell Quansah – £18.6million

The 21-year-old was a breakout star for Liverpool last season and we can’t wait to see more from him in the coming years.

Quansah featured in 33 matches for the Reds last season and garnered plenty of praise for his performances along the way. He has all the makings of a top player.

5. Harvey Elliott – £29.6million

It’s well-documented that Elliott spent his formative years at Fulham and he even made his professional debut at the age of 15.

Liverpool snatched him up in 2019 for an undisclosed fee and he spent his first 12 months at the club developing in the academy.

Now a fully-fledged member of the senior squad, Eliott is one of Liverpool’s brightest prospects at this point.

4. Curtis Jones – £29.6million

Jones joined Liverpool at the age of nine and he’s still playing for his boyhood club today. Last season was arguably his best yet as he made 36 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Still just 23 years old, the local lad hasn’t even hit his peak yet.

3. Raheem Sterling – £29.6million

Liverpool paid an initial fee of £450,000 to sign Sterling as a youngster from QPR and he spent his first two years at the club developing in the academy.

After making his senior debut at the age of 17, Liverpool quickly realised that they had a star on their hands.

His time at Anfield might have ended on a sour note but you can’t deny what he’s achieved in the game. A four-time Premier League winner with over 100 goals, Sterling at his peak was unplayable.

2. Anthony Gordon – £50.7million

The England international spent four years in the Liverpool academy before he was let go and picked up by local neighbours Everton in 2012.

Liverpool probably regret letting him go when they did as they are now attempting to re-sign him. Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Reds are interested and Gordon himself is ‘open’ to the move. Watch this space.

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold – £59.1million

Gary Neville has described Alexander-Arnold as a ‘generational talent’ and it’s hard to argue with that assessment.

He’s won everything on offer at club level, produced a ridiculous amount of assists and still has some of the best years of his career ahead of him yet.

We certainly can’t have any arguments about him topping this list.