It’s safe to say that Liverpool have endured a turbulent 2025-26 campaign so far, with a number of their high-profile signings taking time to settle in.

But what about the eight players they let go over the summer? We’ve checked in on the players that Liverpool have recently sold and have graded them based on their performances this season.

For the purposes of this article, we’ve only included first-team players sold or let go by Liverpool over the summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: B-

Despite the noise surrounding Trent, he’s been pretty decent whenever he’s played for Real Madrid.

Injuries have hampered his first few months at the club and have limited him to just eight league appearances, but his quality has shone through when he’s been on the pitch.

He produced a superb assist for Kylian Mbappe in his last game against Athletic Club, but hasn’t featured since then because of a muscle tear.

He’s still got some doubters to win over in Spain, but we’re still banking on him becoming a fan favourite in time.

Caoimhin Kelleher: B+

If we were solely judging the Irish goalkeeper on his penalty saving abilities, we’d be giving him an A+.

Indeed, following his latest penalty save against Wolves, he’s now saved more penalties than any other goalkeeper across Europe’s top five leagues this season.

However, his start to life at Brentford was somewhat shaky. But we’ve given him a B+ grade for the time being, especially when considering his international exploits for Ireland.

Nat Phillips: C

Phillips was one of the best defenders in the Championship last season during his loan spell with Derby County, but has struggled to reach the same levels with West Brom this time around.

Perhaps due to West Brom themselves underperforming, the 28-year-old has struggled to showcase his best form.

However, he’s still chipped in with a couple of goals and has started in 21 of West Brom’s 22 league matches so far.

Jarell Quansah: B

It was a tough start to the season for Quansah and Leverkusen, who sacked Erik ten Hag back in August.

However, there have been signs of encouragement since then, with the 22-year-old developing steadily under new boss Kasper Hjulmand.

Luis Diaz: A+

Of the players that Liverpool let go over the summer, there’s no doubt that Diaz has had the biggest impact at his new club.

The Colombian winger has been an excellent addition to Vincent Kompany’s side, who currently sit nine points clear at the top of the table.

In 22 appearances, he’s produced 20 goal contributions, which is more than any Liverpool player has managed this season.

QUIZ: Can you name every South American to play for Liverpool in the Premier League?

Tyler Morton: B+

After barely featuring last season, Morton left to join Lyon in August, for a reported fee of €15million.

Since then, the 23-year-old has done well and has established himself as a regular starter in midfield for Paulo Fonseca’s side.

Indeed, his impressive performances have reportedly caught the eye of Juventus in recent weeks.

Darwin Nunez: B-

Nunez has scored five goals in 12 appearances for Al-Hilal, but his long-term future in Saudi Arabia remains doubtful.

After joining the Saudi giants for a fee of around €53million, he’s already being linked with a move away, amid reports that have claimed he’s unhappy.

He’s currently averaging a goal or assist every 94.5 minutes, but considering his injury record and reluctance to stay, we’ve bumped him down a few grades.

Ben Gannon-Doak: C

Liverpool fans once had high hopes for Gannon-Doak, but the club decided to cash in when Bournemouth came calling.

Given he’s only played 53 minutes of Premier League football as of writing, it’s tough to draw many conclusions on the 20-year-old.

He’ll certainly be hoping to feature more in the second half of the season, although he did help Scotland qualify for next summer’s World Cup.

READ NEXT: The Premier League calendar year table of 2025: Aston Villa AHEAD of champions Liverpool…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every French player to appear for Liverpool in the PL?