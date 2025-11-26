Liverpool have endured a miserable start to the 2025-26 campaign and are currently languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

While the likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk have struggled to recapture their form from last season, a handful of their players have surprisingly improved from last season.

Based on Whoscored average match ratings, here are the five Liverpool players who have statistically improved in 2025-26.

Federico Chiesa (+0.27)

Statistically, Chiesa has been Liverpool’s most improved player this season, improving his average match rating by 0.27.

The Italian barely featured in the league last season, only playing six matches, which totalled 104 minutes of football.

All nine of his appearances this season have come from the bench, but he’s managed to make an impact during his limited minutes, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

Amazingly, he’s currently averaging a goal contribution every 46 minutes in the Premier League.

Dominik Szoboszlai (+0.2)

Based on average match ratings, Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s best-performing player in the league this season with a rating of 7.09.

That’s an improvement of 0.2 from his average rating of 6.89 in the Premier League last season.

Whether he’s played in midfield or at right-back, the Hungarian playmaker has impressed, despite Liverpool’s recent struggles.

“His engine is fantastic but it feels like the signing of Wirtz has moved him up a level again,” Jamie Carragher said when discussing Szoboszlai’s form.

“You want more goals and assists but when he has not been there, Liverpool have really suffered.

“In his head, he is a central midfielder, but he is looking like a complete midfield player: he can get on the ball, he can pass.

“I think he can still have more arrogance, a football arrogance, and that might come. He’s always had that ‘Stevie Gerrard’ arrogance and he needs to take more shots.

“When he came I felt he lacked a bit of confidence but I feel we will see even more improvement as he realises how important he is to this team right now.”

Cody Gakpo (+0.11)

Only Salah has produced more goal contributions for Liverpool than Gakpo has this season.

The Dutch forward has seen his average rating increase from 6.86 to 6.97, which is a steady improvement of 0.11.

However, having failed to register a goal contribution across his last five appearances in all competitions, there are signs that the 26-year-old has started to tail off.

Ryan Gravenberch (+0.1)

The Dutch midfielder was a revelation last season for Liverpool in midfield and he’s surprisingly been even better this time around.

After failing to score in the league last season, he’s already popped up with three goals in this campaign, with strikes against Newcastle, Everton and Aston Villa.

His ratings have dipped in recent weeks, including a 5.85 rating against Man City and 5.9 rating against Nottingham Forest, but his overall is still slightly up from last season.

Andy Robertson (+0.02)

Some Liverpool fans thought that last season would’ve been Robertson’s last at the club.

Despite winning the league, the Scotsman was far from his best and that was reflected in his average match rating.

Based on the Whoscored algorithm, he was Liverpool’s worst-performing player last season, of those who played more than 2000 minutes.

While he has not recaptured his peak levels this season, there have been steady signs of improvement from the 31-year-old.

Given that Milos Kerkez has struggled to hit the ground running, Robertson has probably played more football this season than he initially expected.

