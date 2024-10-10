The 14 Liverpool players out on loan in 2024-25 & how they’ve been faring

Liverpool have made an impressive start to the Arne Slot era – but is the same true of those players sent out on loan?

The club hierarchy decided to send 14 players on loan back in August, either to continue their development with a professional team or give them first-team football away from Anfield as they’re not in Slot’s plans.

Enough of the season has now passed for us to make an early assessment of how they’re faring out on loan.

Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool splashed £4.2million on Ramsey back in 2022, but the youngster hasn’t had much first-team action since joining the club because of injury.

The 21-year-old missed the second half of the 2022-23 season after having knee surgery and had short loan spells at Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers last year.

Ramsay is spending this campaign at Wigan Athletic and the Scotland full-back has made four appearances for the club so far.

Fabian Mrozek

Mrozek joined Liverpool’s academy four years ago, with the young keeper now being sent out on the first loan of his career.

The 21-year-old joined IF Brommapojkarna and has made a handful of appearances since his arrival, though is firmly second choice at the Swedish top-flight side.

Luke Chambers

Chambers has played for Liverpool in both the Carabao Cup and Europa League, with Trent Alexander-Arnold praising the youngster for his impact.

“He has put in all the hard work; he has shown himself. He has been outstanding, he has been in and around the team, on and off the pitch,” Alexander-Arnold told TNT Sports while discussing Chambers.

“He plays amazing football as well, so it is amazing to see him out there. He has great potential.”

Chambers spent the second half of last season on loan at Wigan Athletic and returned in August 2024. He’s made 11 appearances for the Latics and scored one goal for the League One outfit.

Lewis Koumas

Son of former Wales international Jason Koumas, young Lewis has had some football upbringing to say the least. The 18-year-old can play in a variety of roles, but is now most known for being a number nine.

Koumas made headlines after scoring on his Liverpool debut in last season’s FA Cup win over Southampton and signed a new long-term contract at Anfield over the summer.

The exciting forward joined Stoke City on loan and scored on his Championship debut against West Brom. Two goals in 11 appearances to date is very respectable.

Luca Stephenson

Stephenson has played all but 20 minutes for Dundee United so far this term, helping them to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership.

The 21-year-old has carved out a regular starting spot on the wing and scored his first-ever senior goal on his debut for the Tangerines. One for the future.

Rhys Williams

Williams was given his first chance in the EFL Cup as a teenager against Lincoln back in 2020. He was called upon on plenty of occasions during the 2020–21 campaign as the Reds suffered an injury crisis at the back.

Since that point, he’s spent the last few years out on loan and is with Morecambe until January 2025. He has made eight appearances for the League Two basement dwellers in the early stages of the season.

Owen Beck

Beck impressed during his loan spell at Dundee last season and ended up being recalled amid Liverpool’s injury crisis at left-back.

Three appearances later, the youngster returned to Dundee after the injury worries subsided and ended up named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

After being snapped up by Blackburn Rovers, Beck made his Championship bow in a draw with hated rivals Burnley.

In another Lancashire derby, against Preston, the 22-year-old was sent off for dissent despite being bitten by opposition player Milutin Osmajic.

An eventful start to life at Ewood Park, then.

Calum Scanlon

Scanlon is definitely one to keep your eye on; Liverpool snapped him up from Birmingham as a 15-year-old in 2020 for a fee of £500,000 and the rapid full-back has been earmarked as Andy Robertson’s long-term successor.

He made his senior debut for the Reds in last season’s thumping 5-1 win over Toulouse and is currently trying to break into the Millwall first-team.

Stefan Bajcetic

Bajcetic made his senior breakthrough in the 2022-23 season and looks like a top prospect for the future. He’s already racked up over 1000 minutes for the club, but spent the majority of last year out with injury.

The Reds decided to send him to RB Salzburg for the current campaign, who are managed by former Reds’ assistant manager Pep Lijnders, and the young midfielder has made four appearances for the Austrian side so far.

Marcelo Pitaluga

Teenage goalkeeper Marcelo made the switch from Fluminense for a reported £1million at the end of 2020 window. He’s made a handful of appearances for Liverpool’s Under-23s and Under-18s and is clearly one earmarked for the future.

The 21-year-old has been sent to Livingston for the 2024-25 campaign, but is yet to play for the Scottish Championship side.

Nathaniel Phillips

A cult hero for his role in securing Champions League qualification in 2021, and that turn at the San Siro, Phillips has been surplus to requirements at Anfield for a while.

With no club willing to take the defender on a permanent basis, the defender is on his sixth different loan spell away from Anfield.

The lucky club in this year’s spin of Phillips roulette is Derby County and he’s made four Championship appearances for the club.

Ben Doak

Doak ripped it up for Liverpool academy level and was part of the senior squad last season, making five appearances in Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign.

The winger played for Scotland at the 2024 European Championship and joined Middlesbrough in search of more regular game time in 2024-25.

He’s had to be patient for opportunities at the Riverside, but Doak has become a regular in Michael Carrick’s starting XI.

Kaide Gordon

Gordon was handed his Liverpool debut in 2021, appearing in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Norwich, but he’s endured a tough time with injuries since.

As a result of a complex pelvic injury, Gordon hasn’t played much football over the last few years.

He has since made a return to full training and managed an appearance in the Europa League earlier in the campaign.

He will spend this season at Championship side Norwich City and recently scored his first-ever league goal in the 4-0 win over Hull.

Jakub Ojrzynski

From Caernarfon Town to Radomiak Radom, Den Bosch and now Spartakos Kitiou, Ojrzynski has been given varied experience since joining Liverpool from Legia Warsaw in 2020.

But the 21-year-old Polish goalkeeper is yet to play many minutes in the Cypriot second tier. It’s unlikely we’ll see him between the sticks at Anfield any time soon.