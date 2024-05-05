7 Liverpool players Michael Edwards must rebuild the club’s future around

Liverpool are about to enter very uncomfortable territory with Jurgen Klopp leaving his post after nine years in charge, meaning the returning Michael Edwards has a huge job on his hands.

Edwards was responsible for overseeing the recruitment that saw Klopp’s Liverpool become one of Europe’s most devastatingly talented sides, winning the Champions League and Premier League with a string of stellar signings such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and others.

He left his role as sporting director in 2022, but has now returned to the club as FSG’s chief executive of football, meaning he’ll once again be responsible for Liverpool at a pivotal time for the club.

With Klopp leaving, a new manager set to arrive and plenty of players coming to the end of their cycle, we’ve highlighted six Liverpool stars Edwards must rebuild the Reds around, regardless of any other changes.

Stefan Bajcetic

When Bajcetic made his debut as a substitute in Liverpool’s 9-0 win over Bournemouth in 2022-23, it was a much more significant moment than people realised. This lanky teenager was actually a midfield maestro who had already earned the trust of Klopp.

He made an exceptional and seamless transition into the Reds’ first team and played like a career veteran with eyes in every side of his head. But when a growth-related muscle injury brought his season to an end and left him ruled out for the majority of 2023-24, his future hung in the balance.

Thankfully, the Spaniard has made a full recovery just in time for the end of Klopp’s farewell tour, returning as Liverpool thrashed Tottenham at Anfield. It felt fitting; the 19-year-old prodigy returning, with the club beginning to look to the future.

Arne Slot – should he be confirmed as manager – has an exceptional talent on his hands in Bajcetic. The future of their midfield.

Jarell Quansah

The biggest compliment we can pay Quansah is that we’ve hardly noticed him since he seamlessly slotted into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team in defence earlier this season.

He’s been so good from the off that he’s fit like a glove at the very top level, and that is seriously impressive. The 21-year-old has made 26 appearances in all competitions and came off the bench to help Liverpool lift the Carabao Cup.

With his mighty composure, ball-carrying abilities and his towering height, it’s hard not to see a world where he doesn’t become the main man in the next few years.

Conor Bradley

Nobody needs reminding just how exceptional Bradley has been this season, with the 20-year-old stepping up and filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold tremendously to make a name for himself.

Capable of carrying the ball forward and contributing to attacks in similar, Trent style, Bradley has already been capped 13 times for Northern Ireland and enjoyed a standout performance against Chelsea, bagging a goal, two assists and the Player of the Match award.

That was just the very beginning for a young man with bags of potential and extreme resilience. Playing deputy to Alexander-Arnold in the next few years ought to be key to his development.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

He’s just Mr. Liverpool, isn’t he?

Your dad, your barber and that annoying taxi driver will insist that he isn’t worth his salt, but the truth is we’ll be lucky to see a full-back as technically gifted as Alexander-Arnold again. The guy is an anomaly and an absolute joy to watch. Seriously, nobody can whip a ball like him.

He’s still only 25, meaning his best years are yet to come, and he’s just started wearing Predators with the tongue. We’ve never been more convinced of someone being able to carry a club through to a new era of success.

Harvey Elliott

It’s a bit wild to think that Elliott is still only 20, especially considering how much he’s come on in 2023-24.

Klopp deserves plenty of credit for creating an environment where his young stars can move in and out of his team without pressure and Elliott has benefitted significantly from that since signing in 2019.

This season has quietly felt like a breakthrough for the versatile attacker, however, who has racked up seven goal contributions in his last nine games for Liverpool at the time of writing and bagged against Manchester United in an FA Cup quarter-final defeat.

Be it in midfield or from a wide position, Elliott is finding a way to continually affect games and sting opponents. At just 20, he can be the future of the club’s midfield or attack – any manager would dream of having him at their disposal right now.

Jayden Danns

Yet another youngster to break in this season, Danns earned himself quite the reputation at youth level.

Don’t be caught behind by not being up to speed on the forward. He’s the future.

Darwin Nunez

Come on, who else?

The Reds parted with a club-record £85million to sign Nunez from Benfica in 2022, which was a huge statement of intent as to exactly how much they believed in his potential. Two years on, we’re beginning to see him at his ruthless best.

There is not a striker in the world more entertaining than Nunez. A man whose brain needs to be donated to science once he passes, he’s capable of doing some seriously extraordinary feats, and making the easiest chances in the world look difficult.

He’s a wildcard, but he’s box office. And crucially, he’s brilliant at football. It’s taken him some time to settle, but he’s now blowing hot more often than he is cold and at just 24, he already has 32 goals and 18 assists in just 84 Liverpool appearances.

It’s going to take some expert management and consistent service around him, but he’s got everything he needs to become one of the very best in the world.

