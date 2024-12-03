The 4 Liverpool players who are out of contract at the end of 2024-25

Liverpool are currently riding high under Arne Slot – but face a ticking time bomb as the contracts of some of their most valuable players are nearing their expiry.

The Reds are top of the Premier League and look on course for their first league title since 2020, but will they be able to keep the side together in the future?

We’ve picked out the four players who will see their current contract with Liverpool expire at the end of the current season.

Mohamed Salah

Easily the best player in the Premier League this season, and one of the best players in Liverpool’s history to boot, Salah has become increasingly outspoken at the lack of a new contract as the clock ticks towards its expiry in 2025.

Already the best-paid player at Anfield, it’s as unlikely Liverpool would be willing to offer a similarly-sized contract extension to a player in his 30s but will they be prepared to let their talisman walk away for free?

Watch this space.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in signing Alexander-Arnold, especially as incumbent right-back Dani Carvajal is nearing veteran status at the Bernabeu and is currently out injured anyway.

It was rumoured that Liverpool demanded a hefty nine-figure sum of €100 million to part ways with the 26-year-old last summer, despite his contract expiring in the summer of 2025.

Rumours have grown over the past few months that Alexander-Arnold is interested in a move to Madrid, his friendship with Jude Bellingham cited as a contributing factor.

If the full-back was to leave Anfield next summer, he would depart a legend having won every major trophy with Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk’s last deal at Liverpool was signed in 2021, making him the club’s second-highest earner.

There appears to be little urgency to get around the negotiating table, even if the player himself is happy at Anfield, despite Van Dijk’s stunning form under Arne Slot increasing cries to tie him down immediately.

Vitezslav Jaros

With the fate of three modern heroes in the balance, Jaros’ contract expiry is hardly likely to be keeping Liverpool fans awake at night.

Valencia and Georgia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is due to join the club next summer, with the future of both Allison and Caoimhin Kelleher both uncertain as Slot begins to plan for Liverpool’s future.

So it’s likely Jaros will leave at the end of the season. He made his Reds debut in the win over Crystal Palace in October, but is firmly third-choice and utterly replaceable.