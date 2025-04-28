Liverpool have just claimed the Premier League title, although not all of their players currently qualify for a medal due to their lack of appearances.

According to the official Premier League website, players must make at least five league appearances to be guaranteed a winners’ medal.

In total, the club are given 40 medals that they can distribute among players, coaching staff and other employees at the club.

Players can still receive a medal, even if they don’t meet the threshold of appearances, although it is then at the discretion of the club as to who receives one.

As of writing, here are the six senior Liverpool stars who don’t currently qualify for a Premier League winners’ medal.

Federico Chiesa

As things stand, Liverpool’s only summer signing doesn’t automatically qualify for a Premier League medal.

The Italian winger has struggled with injuries throughout the campaign and has only made four substitute appearances, totalling a mere 33 minutes of Premier League football.

In order to qualify for a medal, he’ll need to feature in at least one of Liverpool’s remaining matches against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton or Crystal Palace.

Vitezslav Jaros

The Czech Republic shot-stopper has been behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher in the pecking order this season.

He did make a brief cameo against Crystal Palace back in October, although that won’t be enough for him to automatically qualify for a winners’ medal.

The club could still hand Jaros one of the spare medals they receive, although that’s at their discretion.

Jayden Danns

The 19-year-old made one Premier League appearance for Liverpool before being sent out on loan in January.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will give him a medal for the 10 minutes that he played against Ipswich at the start of the year.

Since being sent out on loan to Sunderland, Danns hasn’t made a single appearance in the Championship as a back injury has kept the teenager sidelined for the past few months.

Therefore, if Sunderland manage to win promotion via the playoffs, he likely won’t qualify for a medal with them either.

Tyler Morton

The 22-year-old has made five appearances for Liverpool this season, although none of them have been in the Premier League.

After spending the last couple of years out on loan in the Championship, Morton decided to stick around at Anfield and fight for his place under Arne Slot.

Most of his minutes this season have been in the Carabao Cup and he’s not played a Premier League match since 2021-22.

James McConnell

Like Morton, McConnell has racked up a few appearances for Liverpool this season, but they’ve all been in cup competitions.

The 20-year-old has made Liverpool’s Premier League matchday squad on four occasions this season, but he’s always been an unused substitute.

Trey Nyoni

Nyoni was on Liverpool’s bench against Manchester City, Newcastle, Fulham and Tottenham back in December, but he never made it onto the pitch.

The youngster has featured in the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League this season, but that doesn’t qualify him for a Premier League medal.