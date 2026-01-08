Liverpool are in the midst of injury crisis and Arne Slot faces some big decisions ahead of their trip to Arsenal on Thursday.

A win would solidify Liverpool’s place in the top four, but given that Arsenal are unbeaten at home this season, it won’t be easy.

Taking into consideration the latest injury news, here is our Liverpool predicted XI to take on Arsenal.

GK: Alisson Becker

Having started in Liverpool’s last nine league matches, Alisson should retain his starting spot in midweek.

Following the Arsenal game, Liverpool face Barnsley in the FA Cup third round and the Brazilian will likely be rested for that game.

RB: Conor Bradley

While Jeremie Frimpong is back in the frame, we’d back Bradley to retain his starting spot in midweek.

The Northern Ireland international did well against Fulham, producing an assist for Florian Wirtz’s equaliser.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

There’s no denying that Konate hasn’t been at his best this season, but given the lack of options available, he should retain his spot in the XI.

Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-back this January, but until they sign someone, Konate will likely keep his starting spot.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

The Dutch defender will need to be at the top of his game if Liverpool want to keep a clean sheet against the league leaders.

In the league, Liverpool have only kept two clean sheets in their last seven matches – a record that Van Dijk will be desperate to improve in the second half of the season.

LB: Andrew Robertson

Jamie Carragher recently described Milos Kerkez as like “Darwin Nunez at left-back.”

While Kerkez has been the regular starter at left-back this season, we wouldn’t be surprised if the experienced Robertson is handed a start against Arsenal instead.

“I think it’s working for Liverpool in that I don’t think he should be playing every week,” Carragher said when discussing Kerkez.

“You’ve got too good a player in Andy Robertson who needs to play games as well. I think when Andy Robertson’s played, he hasn’t played as much as Kerkez, I think you’d probably say Andy Robertson’s performances have been better than Kerkez’s.

“He’s found it tough, it’s been a struggle for him. He’s a young man, but he will have to improve in the second half of the season, there’s no doubt about that.”

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

The Dutch midfielder has played a full 90 minutes in each of Liverpool’s last 11 Premier League matches.

He’ll likely be given a rest against Barnsley in the FA Cup, but will be needed in midweek against Arsenal.

Given the pressure Liverpool’s backline will likely be under, Slot will need Gravenberch to be at his very best on Thursday night.

CM: Curtis Jones

The midfield double pivot of Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister didn’t click against Fulham.

In order to balance the XI, Slot could put Jones back into that role alongside Gravenberch to marshal the midfield against Arsenal.

Since returning to the XI, Jones has produced a string of consistent performances and is likely to start against Arsenal in one of the midfield spots.

RM: Jeremie Frimpong

While we don’t think Frimpong will start at right-back, he could be handed a chance in a more advanced role against Liverpool.

With Szoboszlai slotting back into the base of midfield, it could open up a vacancy for Frimpong on the right wing.

His pace and willingness to run with the ball could give Liverpool an extra edge in the final third and would make them a bigger threat on the break.

CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai

By reintroducing Frimpong to the XI, Szoboszlai would be able to come back inside, into his preferred position.

For many, the Hungarian playmaker has been Liverpool’s best player this season and there’s no doubt that he’s capable of producing a match-winning moment.

LM: Florian Wirtz

Despite doubts over his fitness ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Fulham, Wirtz started and scored in the game.

Slot will need to carefully manage his minutes over this period, but given his lack of attacking options, the German playmaker will almost certainly start against Arsenal.

ST: Cody Gakpo

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Hugo Ekitike recovers in time to face Arsenal, but Slot’s recent update didn’t exactly fill us with confidence.

“He’s not trained with us until now. Let’s see if he can today,” the head coach told reporters.

“I said when we played Fulham that he’s not going to be out for long, but yeah, because games come so fast he’s in between – maybe training with the team or it would take him one or two days extra.”

There’s a chance that Ekitike could return to the bench in midweek, but the Arsenal game might have come too soon for him to start.

With Alexander Isak also out injured, Gakpo will likely retain his starting spot for now.

READ NEXT: Ranking every Premier League manager by how they’d fare at the World Darts Championship

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Liverpool Quiz: 30 questions to put your Reds knowledge to the test