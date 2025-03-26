Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract with Liverpool at the end of the season, and Real Madrid have been undertaking a heavy push to land the right-back.

Reports at the moment all seem to suggest he’s either already signed with Real, or is very close to doing so.

Here, we have looked at how some Liverpool pundits have reacted to the saga, which has been ongoing for a year now.

Michael Owen

Owen himself moved from Liverpool to Real Madrid, and had a varied explanation on Alexander-Arnold‘s potential move, while adamant it would not be a move dictated by finances.

“It’s all about personal preference because he has won everything he can at Liverpool and will already go down as a club legend,” Owen told talkSPORT.

“When I made the decision to leave, we weren’t as good as this current Liverpool team. [Liverpool are] still one of the best teams in Europe and will win the Premier League this season.

“But he will be wanting to take the chance to go abroad and try a new challenge and what a club it would be to do that at. From his point of view, it would be a cut off point and he would likely spend the rest of his career at Real Madrid.

“It will have nothing to do with money. It’ll be more about the fact that he won’t want to look back at his career and think that he missed such a big opportunity. He’s got my number and if he wants to call me, he can!”

Stephen Warnock

Amid backlash from Liverpool fans over Alexander-Arnold’s impending move, former Reds defender Warnock defended the right-back.

“Can’t believe the negativity directed towards Trent Alexander-Arnold and his potential move away from LFC. I’ve seen comments like ‘he should be ashamed’ and he’s ‘not loyal to the club’ are deluded,” he said on X.

“He’s entitled to make his own choices and challenge himself in a different league and different country. He’s won everything with LFC, been an incredible servant to the club and should be given a great send off by the fans.”

Jamie Carragher

Liverpool icon Carragher spent his entire professional career with the Anfield outfit, and warned Alexander-Arnold of the reaction of the fans if he did leave.

“As a local lad, you are always treated differently if you leave Anfield,” he told The Telegraph.

“If you wanted to break it down to its essential question, you might say: does Trent want to be Steven Gerrard or Steve McManaman?

“It was not so much Macca’s departure that damaged his legacy at Liverpool as the fact that the club earned no fee on a player who had for years been one of the Premier League’s best attacking-midfielders.

“When he comes back to Anfield now as a fan or a pundit, he does not get the love from the Liverpool fans that is shown towards our team-mate Robbie Fowler. That might be the emotion and the irrationality of Liverpool fans, but it is all worth considering for Trent.”

“On the other hand, he could go to Real on the kind of huge wages that free-agency players can command and win Champions League and La Liga titles there.

“That too will sound pretty good for a footballer – but it is then what comes next. It is a long life after you finish playing. How people treat you in the city from which you come makes a big difference. And fans do not care that you made millions more. For them, that salary is irrelevant.”

Graeme Souness

Liverpool icon Souness suggested he would not begrudge Alexander-Arnold for wanting to expand his horizons, with the right-back having played for the Reds for his entire career so far.

“Personally, I wouldn’t criticise Alexander-Arnold should he leave for Real Madrid. He is a Scouser, who has only ever known playing for Liverpool. He has done so with success, given great service,” Souness told the Daily Mail.

“I understand why he would be tempted. He may want a new challenge and Real Madrid is the only club he could leave for. However, he will be leaving to play alongside less talented players at Real.”

Peter Crouch

Crouch feels legend status awaits Alexander-Arnold if he’s to remain, but thinks the fans could turn on him if he is to leave Liverpool, even for such a special move as Real.

“Getting the opportunity to play for Real Madrid is such a special thing. I think for pretty much every player, it’s the pinnacle, but the grass isn’t always greener, certainly for a local player,” he told TNT Sports.

“I was saying the same about Harry Kane – do you want to be a club legend and someone held in the same regard as Steven Gerrard.

“I just think when you’re a local lad, sometimes it might tarnish your reputation and that’ll be a real shame considering what he’s achieved at the football club. I don’t know how the fans would take that and I think it would be difficult for them to swallow.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity for him of course, and I wouldn’t personally begrudge him it, but what I would say as a word of warning, it would be nice to come back an absolute legend and bring your kids there one day.”

