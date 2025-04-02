Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to leave Liverpool in the summer following nine years in the first team but data suggests the Anfield side may cope without him.

The creative full-back is on the verge of a move to Real Madrid having allowed his contract to run to its expiry and despite Liverpool’s attempts to renew him, Alexander-Arnold has declined any offer as he seeks a move abroad.

But as for Arne Slot’s side, data shows they should cope with the loss of one of their own.

Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut at the age of 18 in the 2015-16 season and quickly became a first team regular for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With the right back in the team, Liverpool have won 169 games in the Premier League, drawn 52 and lost 33, giving them a win percentage of 67%.

Without him, Liverpool have won 48, drawn 24 and lost seven meaning they have won 61% of games. Interestingly, Liverpool have actually lost a higher percentage (13%) of games with him in the side compared to without (9%).

While Alexander-Arnold is listed as a defender on the teamsheet, his talent has always been going forward and with him in the side, the team have scored 557 goals which is 2.19 goals a game. Without him, Liverpool score 2.16 goals a game.

In recent years, it is Alexander-Arnold’s defensive output that has seen him most heavily criticised. With him in the team, Liverpool have conceded 240 goals or 0.94 a game. Without him, that number is 78 with an average of 0.99 goals conceded.

Alexander-Arnold’s presumed heir is another academy product, Conor Bradley and there are already promising signs with him in the team. The 21-year-old Northern Irishman made his Liverpool league debut in January 2024 and has shown himself more than capable when called up.

With Bradley in the team, Liverpool have lost just two of 23 games.

Bradley’s competence will be further tested in the near future after Alexander-Arnold picked up an ankle injury. The 26-year-old is expected to be out until the end of April.

Here’s how Liverpool’s stats with and without Alexander-Arnold stack up going back to the 2015-16 season.

With Alexander-Arnold

Games: 254

Won: 169

Drawn: 52

Lost: 33

Win percentage: 67%

Loss percentage: 13%

Goals per game: 2.19

Goals conceded per game: 0.94

Without Alexander-Arnold

Games: 79

Won: 48

Drawn: 24

Lost: 7

Win percentage: 61%

Loss percentage: 9%

Goals per game: 2.16

Goals conceded per game: 0.99

