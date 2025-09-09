This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool’s home and away shirts have already seen a 700% increase in fans buying the shirts, according to new kit supplier Adidas.

The third shirt launched today (Tuesday 9th September) has gone one better with demand so high for the shirt that the Liverpool website has crashed under demand for the kit.

Instead of taking you to the store, Liverpool has had to introduce a queue on its site as fans flock to buy the new shirt.

The new Liverpool third kit is green – or sea foam green to give it its official name – and is a retro-style kit featuring the classic Adidas Trefoil badge used in the 1970s and 1980s, an early 1990s retro Liverpool badge and a design that matches that of the Adidas Originals range.

The goalkeeper kit, a stripped-back black design, might be even better looking than the third kit and fans are clamouring to get their hands on the shirt.

Priced from £85 for the adult short-sleeve version, the shirt is on sale at the Liverpool store now. Children’s shirts start from £60 and long-sleeve adult versions are priced at £90.

Fans can also get ‘authentic’ versions of the kit as worn by the players in both short-sleeved and long-sleeved versions.

The kits have been launched as part of Adidas’ new £60m partnership with Liverpool and it has already proved to be a huge hit for fans of the Premier League champions.

The club has sold tens of thousands of shirts more than the same period last year under the Nike deal in a major financial boost for the club.

Fans will also benefit from expanded merchandise ranges, including a new Terrace Collection based on the third kit.

Adidas has launched a green tracksuit, training kits, t-shirts and even a pair of Adidas Gazelle trainers alongside the kit launch.

Adidas has promoted Liverpool to one of its ‘Elite’ clubs, which means fans can expect more kit launches throughout the season alongside a massive increase in merchandise, tracksuits, caps, trainers and other streetwear as part of the expanded deal with the sportswear brand.

You can buy the new Liverpool shirt here.

