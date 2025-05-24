Liverpool have wasted no time in strengthening their squad for next season’s Premier League title defence – and could have an XI even stronger than this year’s.

After winning the league in Arne Slot’s first season at Anfield, the Reds are close to signing both Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

We’ve speculated how they’d fit into Slot’s first-choice XI in 2025-26, plus a few other potential signings Liverpool could make this summer.

GK: Alisson

Despite the arrival of the highly-rated Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, Alisson will surely keep his spot in goal after another successful campaign.

Although the clock is probably now ticking on the 32-year-old time on Merseyside, with the aforementioned Mamardashvili bought as his replacement.

The Reds are expected to sell back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, with the likes of Leeds, Chelsea and Aston Villa all linked with his signature.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure to Real Madrid was mourned for precisely 0.5 seconds before the Reds made their move for Frimpong.

A superb attacking full-back, with the physicality and desire to race back and defend, the Netherlands international is a steal at €40million.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

Konate, who was recently linked with a switch to Real Madrid, has made 41 appearances in all competitions this season and once again proven to be a quality defender in the Reds’ backline.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see Liverpool sign a back-up central defender this summer, but the France international deserves to keep his starting spot.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Of course.

LB: Milos Kerkez

Andy Robertson has been a superb servant for Liverpool, but his performances this season have made it clear that an upgrade is now required at left back.

Kerkez is expected to seal a £42million move to Merseyside from Bournemouth this summer, having already agreed personal terms.

The Hungary international has enjoyed another superb campaign on the south coast, notching two goals and six assists in 39 games this season.

He is renowned for his quality crossing ability and would be a fitting replacement for the aging Robertson, who will likely be kept around as back-up.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch has been a revelation at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield all season, playing 48 games in a defensive role in front of Slot’s back four.

The Netherlands international failed to make much impression during his first season at the club, where he played further forward under Jurgen Klopp.

However, after moving to a deep-lying role, he has become one of the first names on Slot’s team sheet and rendered last summer’s desperation for a deep-lying midfielder redundant.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister’s ability to play in multiple central midfield roles makes in invaluable to Slot, with the Argentinian having played in a variety of roles this season.

His initial £35million fee continues to look like one of the bargains of the decade and there should be no doubt that the former Brighton man is key to Liverpool’s prospects next year.

CAM: Florian Wirtz

With Liverpool on the verge of agreeing a £125million fee for Wirtz, the Premier League will be welcoming one of the best footballers on the planet.

Having played a role in an incredible 122 goals in just 197 games from attacking midfield, while also securing Leverkusen’s first-ever Bundesliga title in their history, it’s easy to see why he’s in such high demand.

The incredible 22-year-old will use his ability to find space between the lines to create opportunities for himself and others.

And he’s turned down Bayern Munich and Manchester City for Slot’s Reds. What a coup.

RW: Mohamed Salah

We reckon Slot might just squeeze him in.

LW: Cody Gakpo

With speculation surrounding the future of Luis Diaz – Barcelona are thought to be keen – Gakpo can use his impressive 2024-25 campaign to become part of Slot’s first-choice attack.

After joining the Reds in January 2023, Gakpo has scored 18 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions this year and has come on leaps and bounds under his compatriot’s management.

ST: Hugo Etikike

Liverpool are in the market for a striker this summer, with the inconsistent Darwin Nunez up for sale.

With the Reds unlikely to have funds for both Wirtz and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, links with Etikike will only grow stronger over the coming months.

The Eintracht Frankfurt striker has scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists this year and Frankfurt’s chief executive, Markus Krosche, conceded his sale is a very real possibility this summer, despite their qualification for the Champions League.

“He’s one of the most interesting strikers on the European market. Hugo has to decide that, I’m glad we have him. If he decides otherwise, it’s our belief that if a player develops faster than us, we let him go,” Krosche told Sport1.

“Hugo is an exceptional player who played a major role in our qualification for the Champions League. He certainly still has a lot of potential for development as he’s only 22 years old.”