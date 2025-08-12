Liverpool are still pushing to sign Alexander Isak, but Newcastle are adamantly trying to keep the striker. At this stage, how this one gets concluded is anyone’s guess.

The Reds have already seen their opening offer of £110million being rejected and they could walk away from the deal if they deem Newcastle’s asking price too high.

With that in mind, here are five transfer alternatives that Liverpool could target if their pursuit of Isak falls flat.

Bradley Barcola

Instead of signing another number nine, Liverpool could target a player like Barcola instead, who would be a natural Luis Diaz replacement.

Liverpool have been linked with the 22-year-old winger of late, although it’s very unlikely that they’d sign both Barcola and Isak in the same window.

The French winger had a superb campaign in 2024-25, scoring 21 goals and providing 21 assists across all competitions for Luis Enrique’s side.

Given his impressive numbers, it’s no wonder that PSG are trying to tie him down to a new contract, with his current deal valid until 2028.

“In case Newcastle don’t open the doors, Liverpool could consider to bring in a different type of player, it could be a winger,” Fabrizio Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast.

“A player they like for sure is Bradley Barcola at PSG. Who doesn’t like Barcola? One of the best players in the world, probably among the top five or seven in his position.

“A fantastic, fantastic winger. But don’t forget PSG in this one. We have many reports over the week, but what I can guarantee to you is that PSG are prepared to offer him a really important contract extension with big money in terms of salary and with the intention of everyone at PSG.”

Yoane Wissa

If Newcastle are playing hardball with Isak, Liverpool could decide to hijack their deal for Wissa.

The Brentford forward is coming off his most prolific campaign to date, where he scored 19 league goals in 35 appearances.

According to Sky Sports correspondent Keith Downie, Liverpool have registered an interest in Wissa of late, although his preference is still to join Newcastle.

“I was actually told by one source today that Liverpool have shown a little bit of late interest,” Downie said on his YouTube channel.

“Imagine Wissa going to Liverpool after all this. That is not the case; he is not going to go there, I am told only Newcastle for Yoane Wissa.”

Rodrygo

Man City are pushing ahead with plans to sign Rodrygo, who has been a target for Liverpool in the past.

With the Real Madrid star out of favour in Spain, a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu has been on the cards for quite some time.

While Man City seem to be leading the race to sign the Brazilian at this stage, Liverpool could try and hijack the deal.

Back in July, reports from Spain claimed that Liverpool were interested in the 24-year-old, who was seen as a natural replacement for Diaz.

The Reds haven’t submitted an offer for the winger, but Man City’s recent interest could potentially spark a bidding war.

Malick Fofana

The Lyon winger is less established than some of the other names on this list, but could still be a viable option for Liverpool to explore.

Fofana scored 11 goals and provided six assists last season and aged 20, has bags of potential.

Clubs like Arsenal and Everton have been linked, although according to his agent, a move to Liverpool would be his preference.

“The choice of heart would be Liverpool,” Bobo Fofana said in an interview with Africa Foot.

“He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and El Hadji Diouf.”

Lyon have slapped a £51.5million price tag on Fofana and it remains to be seen if Liverpool will roll the dice on him.

Idrissa Gueye

No, not the Everton holding midfielder.

The Gueye we’re talking about is a highly-rated striker prospect who is currently on the books at Metz in France.

After scoring five goals in the French second division in the second half of last season, the 18-year-old striker has garnered plenty of interest.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have already made an enquiry about the teenage forward, although they aren’t alone in their interest.

A move to West Ham seems more likely at this stage, with personal terms already being agreed between the player and club.

Liverpool still have time to hijack the deal, but it seems unlikely at this stage.

