Liverpool have already had a busy transfer window, having signed five players so far, but Arne Slot is still looking to add to his attacking options between now and the end of the window.

The Reds scored 86 goals in the league last season with Mohamed Salah being the club’s main talisman.

We’ve assessed Liverpool’s current forward line and have picked out the players who will likely be sold, who will stay and who Slot would like to sign in an ideal world.

Darwin Nunez (Sell)

Napoli have been pushing to sign Nunez in recent weeks, but after having their latest offer rejected, they’ve since decided to move on to alternative targets.

The Italian side had offered a bid worth around €50million (£43.4m) plus €5million in add-ons, but Liverpool are holding out for a fee of above €65million (£56.4m).

While the move to Napoli no longer seems to be on the cards, Fabrizio Romano has clarified that Nunez is still expected to leave this summer, with clubs from Saudi Arabia interested.

Luis Diaz (Keep)

With Bayern Munich and Barcelona interested, the future of Diaz is currently up in the air.

Bayern have seen their opening offer of €67.5million (£58.6m) being rejected, with Liverpool valuing the winger at over €100million (£86.8m).

It has been claimed that Diaz himself is open to a move this summer, although according to David Ornstein, Liverpool have no plans to sell him.

Given the scale of change within the Liverpool squad this summer, it makes sense to keep Diaz, although the club could be tempted to sell if the right offer is made.

Federico Chiesa (Sell)

After only making one league start during 2024-25, Chiesa has been linked with an exit, just one year after joining the club.

The Italian’s versatility is useful, but realistically, he’s never starting ahead of Salah on the right-hand side and his injury record has often hampered his progression.

He’s been linked with the likes of AC Milan, Napoli, and Roma of late, but Liverpool are still waiting for an official approach to be made.

Cody Gakpo (Keep)

Capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, Liverpool will have no plans to sell Gakpo this summer.

The Dutch forward thrived under Slot last season and averaged a Premier League goal contribution every 138.5 minutes.

Still under contract until 2028, we can’t see the 26-year-old leaving the club this summer, unless a mammoth bid was made.

Mohamed Salah (Keep)

The easiest decision on this entire list.

Salah broke all sorts of records last season as he produced a whopping 57 goal contributions across all competitions.

While there was plenty of speculation surrounding his future last season, that’s since been put to bed as the 33-year-old has been tied down until at least 2027.

Alexander Isak (Sign)

With Nunez likely leaving in the near future, it’s no secret that the Reds are after a new marquee number nine this summer.

While plenty of options have been considered, Isak would be the dream signing. The Newcastle forward has scored 52 goals over the last two seasons and is capable of playing through the middle or on the left-hand side.

Liverpool have already made an approach to sign the 25-year-old, although he certainly won’t come cheap.

In order to sign him, the Reds will likely have to break their transfer record for a second time in the same window, with the Swedish international valued at over £120million.

Hugo Ekitike (Sign if they can’t get Isak)

If they aren’t able to strike a deal with Newcastle, Ekitike is a viable backup option that Liverpool are considering.

The 23-year-old is coming off the back of an excellent season in the Bundesliga, where he produced 23 goal contributions in 33 appearances.

Newcastle have already seen a club-record £70million bid rejected for the Eintracht Frankfurt forward, which will have alerted Liverpool.

With Ekitike arguably more attainable than Isak this summer, there’s a real possibility that we could see him at Anfield next season. Watch this space.

Rodrygo (Sign)

This signing could depend on whether Diaz is sold, but Liverpool are once again being linked with the Real Madrid star.

With the Brazilian behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the pecking order at Madrid, there is a real chance that he leaves the Spanish giants this summer.

He only started in one game under new boss Xabi Alonso during the Club World Cup, leading to more speculation surrounding his future.

Capable of playing on either flank and reportedly available for around £86million, he could be a viable replacement for Diaz, if the Colombian winger does leave the club.

READ NEXT: 9 Liverpool academy stars who are set for a big breakthrough in 2025-26

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Liverpool player to break their transfer record since 1992?