Since purchasing the club in 2010, Fenway Sports Group have proven adept sellers when it comes to Liverpool‘s unwanted players.

Even ignoring the likes of Coutinho to Barcelona, Liverpool’s real talent has been turning their underused players into funds for purchasing first-team mainstays like they hope Florian Wirtz will be.

Here are the players Liverpool have managed to sell on for sizable fees over the past decade.

Caoimhin Kelleher – £12.5million to Brentford

The latest outgoing from Anfield is Caoimhin Kelleher, with the keeper moving in search of first-team football.

An academy product, the potential figure of £18million represents pure profit for Liverpool’s accountants.

Fabio Carvalho – £22.5million to Brentford.

Liverpool signed impressive youngster Carvalho for just £5million from Fulham but the winger never really acclimatised to life on Merseyside.

His first goal came quickly enough, albeit in a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth, before he scored a 98th-minute winner against Newcastle but his minutes dried up in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Loans to Leipzig and Hull preceded a permanent move to Brentford ahead of last season with Liverpool making an initial £22.5million for the move.

Sepp van den Berg – £20million to Brentford

Another sale to Brentford came in the form of Van den Berg who made zero league appearances during his time at Liverpool.

The Anfield club bought him for just £1.3million from PEC Zwolle but the centre back was sent out on four loan spells before making the permanent move to Brentford.

Liverpool did at least make a healthy profit, selling him for a fee of £20 million with a further £5million to potentially follow in add-ons.

Neco Williams – £17million to Nottingham Forest

Williams came through Liverpool’s academy but only ever made 13 league appearances for the Reds.

Instead, he moved on loan to Fulham in 2022 before later joining Nottingham Forest and playing 35 times in the league last season.

The £17million fee then looks like a great deal for the player and both clubs.

Takumi Minamino– £15.5 million to Monaco

There was a lot of expectation on Minamino when he arrived at Liverpool from Salzburg but the Japanese midfielder failed to live up to that high bar.

In two seasons, he played 30 league games but managed just four goals in that time, prompting Liverpool to send him on loan to Southampton.

A trip to the south coast failed to resurrect his form and Liverpool decided to let him go. Even then, they did so for a £5.4m profit having initially activated his £8.25million release clause.

Harry Wilson – £12million to Fulham

Wilson joined the Liverpool academy at just eight years old but would never make a league appearance for the club.

Several loan spells climaxed with a season at Fulham in 2021 and the winger impressed during his time there, prompting the West London side to purchase him for £12million.

Danny Ings – £18million to Southampton

One of the last signings of Brendan Rodgers, Ings was bought for £6.5million, a record fee received by Burnley.

But Ings failed to reproduce his goalscoring form, managing just four in 25 league appearances before moving on loan to Southampton.

The Saints then paid £18million for the striker.

Dominic Solanke – £19million to Bournemouth

Another striker to fetch a healthy profit was Solanke who joined Bournemouth for a surprisingly expensive £19million.

The Cherries were the ones left laughing after the striker scored 19 goals in the 2023-24 season and earned a £66million move to Spurs.

Mamadou Sakho – £26million to Crystal Palace

Having dropped out of the team, Sakho rediscovered his form with a loan spell at Palace and convinced enough for the London club to buy him permanently.

That figure is still the second most Palace have ever spent on a player and it was a profit of £8million for Liverpool.

Christian Benteke – £27million to Crystal Palace

One of the more expensive failures for Liverpool came in the form of Benteke, who cost the club £32.5million, which at the time was their second most expensive transfer ever.

The arrival of Klopp meant an end to the Belgian’s Anfield career with his style not fitting the manager’s choice, but Liverpool did at least make some of their money back, selling him to Palace for an initial fee of £27million.

Jordan Ibe – £15million to Bournemouth

One of the earliest examples of the current Liverpool regime’s ability to make a profit on unwanted players came with Ibe.

The Englishman was a promising young talent when he arrived in Anfield in 2012, but he contributed just 11 goals in 58 appearances.

Facing a potential loss, Liverpool were able to move Ibe on for £15million to Bournemouth.