A lot has changed at Liverpool since the summer of 2015, as Jurgen Klopp joined soon after, stayed for nine years, in which he won the Premier League and Champions League, and has since left.

His successor, Arne Slot, has since won the Premier League in his first season in charge. The Dutchman is still utilising a player who was signed before Klopp took charge at Anfield.

Here, we have looked into the eight players signed in the summer of 2015, and where they are now.

Joe Gomez

The only player to have represented Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers, and still be there under Slot, Gomez will soon tick over 10 years’ service for the Reds.

In that time, he has played 241 times and assisted 10 goals, but the defender is still yet to score his first senior goal.

He played 17 games in Slot’s first season, as he had to contend with injuries, which kept him sidelined for much of the season.

James Milner

Utility man Milner served Liverpool in a number of positions over eight years after joining from Manchester City. He racked up 332 Reds appearances before moving to Brighton.

The 39-year-old has just penned a one-year contract extension with the Seagulls, after playing 20 times in his first campaign there and just four in his second due to injuries.

Danny Ings

Ings spent a couple of unsuccessful seasons with Liverpool, playing just 25 times and scoring four goals.

Since then, he’s played for Southampton – where he scored 46 goals in 100 games – Aston Villa and West Ham.

After three years as a Hammer, in which Ings has struggled to make his mark in front of goal, the Englishman is set to depart when his contract expires this summer.

Adam Bogdan

A free transfer from Bolton in 2015, Bogdan played just six times in one season with Liverpool, and they had seen enough there.

After loans to Wigan and Hibernian, Bogdan was released by the Reds and moved back to his native Hungary, with Ferencvaros.

The goalkeeper won three trophies back in his homeland – the league title on three occasions and the Hungarian cup – before he retired in 2023.

Roberto Firmino

One of the very best players to represent Liverpool this century, Firmino joined as an attacking midfielder but soon became a star striker.

He ensured he’d go down in history as a club legend for his roles in Premier League and Champions League triumphs. In 362 games at Liverpool, Firmino scored 111 goals and assisted another 76.

After eight seasons there, the Brazilian moved to Saudi Arabian side Ah-Ahli, for whom he assisted two goals in the AFC Champions League Elite final, which his side won. He’s currently the captain of Al-Ahli, and has a year left on his contract.

Nathaniel Clyne

Clyne’s career path is a funny one, as he’s managed to go onto bigger things after leaving Crystal Palace, only to have moved back there before his career starts to fully wind down.

The right-back was signed by Liverpool from Southampton three years after he first left the Eagles, and spent five years on the books at Anfield, though that included a loan to Bournemouth.

He left Liverpool in October 2020, following that loan, to move back to Palace, where he has now racked up 238 appearances – 105 of those have come in his second spell.

Clyne is under contract at Selhurst Park for another year, and at 34, it’s unclear what the next step might be, especially as he played just 13 Premier League games last season.

Christian Benteke

Benteke did not live up to the hype following a £32.5million move from Aston Villa. At Villa Park, the Belgian had reached 10 Premier League goals in each of his three seasons.

In one season at Liverpool, he failed to do that, and was immediately sold to Crystal Palace the next year, where he rubbed the Reds’ faces in it by bagging 15 goals in the top flight.

After six seasons of peaks and troughs at Selhurst Park, Benteke moved to DC United, where he is now the captain, and was the top goalscorer in the MLS in 2024. He began the 2025 season with six goals in his first 10 games.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Awoniyi signed from Imperial Academy in Nigeria in 2015, but failed to secure a work permit to play for Liverpool until 2021. As such, he never actually played for the Reds, and spent time out on loan at six different clubs.

After his multitude of loans, Union Berlin signed him for a season, and then let him go to Nottingham Forest after a year.

Awoniyi has two years left on his Forest deal, and currently has 19 goals and four assists to his name with them in three seasons.

