The Trent Alexander-Arnold saga is finally over. He’s just confirmed that he’ll be departing Liverpool at the end of the 2024-25 campaign when his current deal expires.

Alexander-Arnold will wave goodbye to his boyhood club having won a second Premier League title to go with his Champions League, FA Cup and two League Cups. He’s notched 23 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Reds.

We’ve identified five potential options that Liverpool can target to replace Alexander-Arnold this summer.

Jeremie Frimpong

This is the one attracting the most tabloid gossip.

The Manchester City academy graduate has developed into a brilliant footballer, one of the standout superstars of Xabi Alonso’s Invincible Bundesliga champions last term.

He notched nine goals and seven assists as Bayer Leverkusen ended Bayern’s era of domestic dominance.

The one question mark is whether he’d be quite as impressive as a traditional full-back outside of Alonso’s system, in which he operated more like a flying winger.

Denzel Dumfries

Watching Inter and Barcelona’s madcap Champions League semi-final the other night, we were left with the feeling that people will be talking about Lamine Yamal’s performance for years to come.

But who was named UEFA’s Man of the Match that evening? Denzel Dumfries.

The Netherlands international set up Marcus Thuram’s inspired opener after just 30 seconds before demonstrating his set-piece prowess by scoring their second and third.

Dumfries would offer experience and serious, trophy-winning pedigree. But at the age of 29, he’d also be the right kind of profile that doesn’t completely block Conor Bradley’s opportunities and pathway into the first team.

What might be best for Liverpool is bringing in a proven, dependable player that can serve for two or three seasons while Bradley continues to learn the ropes and shake off his injury niggles.

The Inter full-back would fit the bill on that front.

Pedro Porro

We’re not entirely sure about this one, given Tottenham’s struggles this season.

But according to FBref‘s complex statistical algorithm, the Spain international is the closest right-back in terms of profile to Alexander-Arnold across European football over the past 365 days.

We can kind of see it. Porro offers a lot going forward, and actually has as many Premier League assists (six) as Liverpool’s homegrown hero this season. There are similar question marks over his defending, but Liverpool haven’t done too badly with Alexander-Arnold in recent times gone by.

Put Porro in a more functional team and he might just thrive.

The fact that Manchester City have been seriously linked tells you there’s a player there.

Kevin De Bruyne

Before you start, we’re (obviously) completely aware that De Bruyne is not a right-back. Bare with us with this one.

You’ve seen that famous ‘Moneyball’ scene, right?

“Guys, you’re still trying to replace Giambi,” says Billy Beane, played by Brad Pitt in the glossy Hollywood adaptation.

“I told you we can’t do it, and we can’t do it. Now, what we might be able to do is re-create him. Re-create him in the aggregate.”

Are you catching our drift?

Liverpool will need a new right-back, but more importantly there’s a void of creativity to fill.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the most prolific assisters in the Premier League in recent years. They’re not going to find another full-back with his passing range, because no such thing exists.

De Bruyne might be the only player with a more impressive playmaking highlights reel in the Premier League over the last 10 years.

And he’s available on a free. Says he “still has a lot to give” and is open to remaining in the Premier League. His kids go to the same school as Virgil van Dijk’s and his family could remain settled where they are.

Alexander Arnold’s departure leaves some wiggle room when it comes to wages and Liverpool could probably do with more depth in midfield as things are.

A two-year deal would make a weird amount of sense. We’d love to see it happen.

Ola Aina

This one wouldn’t get the blood pumping among the kind of modern-day fanatics who spent their summer refreshing Fabrizio Romano’s Twitter feed, but Liverpool could do worse.

The 28-year-old has been among the Premier League’s best right-backs this season, one of Nottingham Forest’s most reliable individuals as they punch above well their weight to challenge for Champions League qualification.

Aina would by no means elevate Slot’s first team, but he’d be the kind of unglamorous but solid addition that are the unheralded backbone of successful squads required to compete on multiple fronts.

He might be available on a free, although there are suggestions Forest hold a one-year extension option.

Liverpool have work to do elsewhere, so scrimping on a right-back might not be the worst idea.

Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters is also out of contract at the end of the season and would offer an alternative option if Liverpool are looking to bulk out their Slot’s squad while promoting Bradley to a more prominent place in the pecking order.

