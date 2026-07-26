Liverpool are crying out for more bodies in central midfield. That much is clear.

Andoni Iraola told reporters in his first press conference that the club need new signings this summer, and that the club are working behind the scenes to get them over the line.

Bradley Barcola’s name dominates the gossip columns, and the club are yet to replace era-defining talisman Mohamed Salah, but midfield reinforcements are surely another priority.

The good news for Liverpool is that rising star Trey Nyoni produced a quality performance in their first pre-season friendly of the summer, a 4-2 victory over Sunderland out in Nashville.

‘Liverpool don’t need to spend £80m on Adam Wharton, Sunderland win showed they’ve already got their own’ read one headline from a Liverpool fansite, if you want the temperature from the 19-year-old’s eye-catching display.

We’ll cool our jets and not make such sweeping conclusions from a July friendly, but Nyoni did undoubtedly look as though he belonged. Across his 45 minutes against Sunderland, the starlet created one big chance, registered three key passes and completed 85% of his passes.

His contribution wasn’t limited to possession either, with two successful tackles, five recoveries and three duels won underlining his all-round display.

That combination of technical quality, positional awareness out of possession and defensive graft is precisely what Liverpool’s scouts will be identifying as they look to bolster Andoni Iraola’s midfield options in the transfer market this summer.

The links with Adam Wharton and Alex Scott make total sense, given their profiles. But with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in strong negotiating positions, either transfer would come at a premium and make it harder for Liverpool to make their much-needed improvements elsewhere.

In recent years, we’ve seen young players like Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Lewis Hall and Harvey Elliott use pre-season as a launchpad, taking their opportunities and forcing their way into first-team plans.

Nyoni has always looked a gifted footballer, but until now he still resembled a youth player getting valuable minutes rather than someone ready to challenge senior professionals.

We’ve known about Nyoni for years. Three years ago he was rated as one of the finest young prospects in the country, and there was a reason Liverpool nabbed him from Leicester City. The idea was surely always to integrate him

Against Sunderland, though, there were signs of real progression. He looked stronger physically, more confident on the ball and increasingly capable of influencing a game at senior level. In classic yer dad at a pre-season friendly parlance, it looks like Nyoni has “filled out a bit”; always a big step in any prospect’s progression.

There’s plenty of semi-competitive football still to be played before Liverpool head to Newcastle for their 2026-27 Premier League opener in a month’s time, but another handful of performances like this would make him difficult to ignore. It would be an enormous bonus if they discovered the midfield reinforcement they need is already at the club.

“I think just to keep pushing on,” Nyoni told Liverpool’s official website ahead of pre-season.

“I know sometimes on the outside it looks like it wasn’t as great and obviously as a football player you want to play more, but I think last season for me was a very good learning year.

“[It was] a good development year and an introduction into what it’s like to be in the first team. So, I think this season [the aim] is just keep progressing and just keep pushing, but obviously it all starts now with pre-season.

“That’s the most important thing at the minute and then the season will follow.”

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