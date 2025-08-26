Liverpool have quite a reputation for blooding youngsters, but what has become of their 10 youngest goalscorers of the 21st century?

Rio Ngumoha’s dramatic winner against Newcastle in August 2025 saw him become the Reds’ youngest goalscorer ever.

But all of the list you’re about to read netted for the club in their teenage years and we’ve ranked them from oldest to youngest. You’ll find one or two very familiar faces on the list.

10. Sheyi Ojo

Back in November 2011, Ojo was talked up in scouting circles as one of the most talented kids in the country.

Liverpool won the race for his signature when he was just 14 years old and reportedly paid MK Dons a fee in the region of £2million.

The winger went on to make 13 club appearances, scoring in an FA Cup tie against Exeter City in January 2016 amid no fewer than seven loans away – some more successful than others – and eventually moved permanently to Cardiff City, one of the clubs he’d impressed at.

He now plays out in Slovenia for Maribor.

9. Lewis Koumas

Koumas made his Liverpool debut against Southampton in the FA Cup back in February 2024 and scored the opener before half-time.

Highly rated by the Reds academy, he’s spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Birmingham City following a successful year at Stoke.

8. Stefan Bajcetic

Far from scoring on his debut, Bajcetic had already played in three different competitions for Liverpool before opening his account against Aston Villa in December 2022.

The midfielder became a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield until an injury three months later. He has not recovered his standing since and spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Las Palmas.

7. Jayden Danns

Danns didn’t just score once against Southampton in 2024; days after helping Liverpool win the League Cup, the youngster scored a brace and became an instant Kop hero.

Minutes have been limited since, partly due to injury, but Danns scored in an FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley in January 2025 and the Reds are choosing not to loan him out.

6. Raheem Sterling

Sterling scored his first competitive goal for Liverpool with a strike from the edge of the box into the bottom corner against Reading in 2012.

Aged just 17, the attacker grew from strength to strength from there and became a regular starter for the Reds under Brendan Rodgers.

But he controversially joined Manchester City in a £49million deal and his standing amongst Liverpool fans has never recovered.

5. Ki-Jana Hoever

The only defender to make our list, Hoever joined Liverpool from Ajax with a big reputation.

But he never lived up to it, departing without playing a league game. In fact, Hoever only ever managed four appearances for the Reds.

The second of those came in an EFL Cup tie against MK Dons in September 2019. Hoever scored the Reds’ second goal, becoming the youngest defender to ever score for the club.

He now plays for Wolves.

4. Jordan Rossiter

Rossiter has long been a name Liverpool fans knew from the academy. He would eventually get his debut at 17 in a 2014 League Cup tie against Middlesbrough and lived up to all the hype.

Rossiter scored from 30 yards in under 10 minutes – something that suggested he really was the ‘next Steven Gerrard’.

However, this would prove to be the highlight of his career. Rossiter never clicked with the seniors and played just 14 Premier League minutes before leaving in 2016.

He now plays for Waterford in the League of Ireland.

3. Kaide Gordon

Unlike most of this list, who came through the academy, Gordon was signed by Liverpool from Derby County and was quickly given an opportunity in the first-team.

His second appearance brought a goal in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town in 2022.

Unfortunately, a hip problem drastically limited Gordon’s appearances since and he’s been linked with a move to Chanpionship clubs Preston North End and Swansea City.

2. Ben Woodburn

The hype around Woodburn was massive when he got his first Liverpool opportunity in 2016.

It’s easy to forget that of the two kids breaking into the first-team that season, he was considered by far the bigger prospect. The other was Trent Alexander-Arnold.

And so when Woodburn scored against Leeds United and topped the list of youngest Liverpool goalscorers, the hype felt real.

A year later, he scored a brilliant goal for Wales and became their second-youngest goalscorer.

But Woodburn just never found his feet at the top level. It would be his only Liverpool goal and he only made 10 further appearances for the Reds.

Now aged 25, he plays for Salford City in League Two.

1. Rio Ngumoha

Ngumoha became the fourth youngest scorer in Premier League history when he swept home Liverpool’s winning goal in their 3-2 victory at Newcastle in August 2025.

It was such a composed finish too, taking his shot first time after Dominik Szoboszlai’s dummy.

Former Arsenal forward and Premier League great Thierry Henry told Sky Sports that Ngumoha had experienced an important career moment.

“He announced himself,” Henry said. “He looked like a player that had been playing for a very long time with the way he finished.”

Ngumoha is not actually a Liverpool academy product, having only moved to Merseyside from Chelsea’s youth set-up in 2024 with neither club confirming the fee or whether it went to tribunal.

At the time, John Terry wrote: “This boy is and will be a top player.” He’s not looking wrong.

