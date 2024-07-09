8 Liverpool youngsters who will be looking to impress Arne Slot in pre-season

Liverpool have some hugely promising youngsters on their books and we’ve picked out eight of them who will be looking to impress Arne Slot in pre-season.

With a new era about to start at Anfield, some players we were previously unfancied could be given a fresh opportunity to impress by the new manager.

We’ve taken a closer look at some of Liverpool’s most promising youngsters and have assessed eight of them who will be looking to impress Slot this summer.

Tyler Morton

This is probably a now-or-never pre-season for Morton in regards to his Liverpool future. He impressed while on loan at Hull City last season, but does he have the ability to make the step up?

It’s been well-documented that the likes of RB Leipzig and Feyenoord are keen on his signature, but Liverpool aren’t likely to make a decision on his future until Slot has assessed him in pre-season.

Regardless of whether he has a future at Liverpool, the 21-year-old certainly won’t be short of offers this summer.

Stefan Bajcetic

Last season was a bit of a write-off for Bajcetic. After making his breakthrough in 2022-23, the 19-year-old was plagued by injury troubles last time around.

He only managed to make three appearances across all competitions and suffered from a number of setbacks throughout the campaign.

However, if he manages to get a full pre-season under his belt this summer, the stars could align for Slot to integrate him back into the first team.

Fabio Carvalho

Carvalho never gained the full confidence of Jurgen Klopp, but he’ll be given a fresh slate to impress Slot this summer.

After struggling to find his feet with RB Leipzig, Carvalho showcased his class while on loan with Hull City in the second half of last season. Producing 11 goal contributions in just 20 Championship matches, there’s clearly more to come from the 21-year-old.

“The way I see it, it’s a fresh start. Not just for me, but obviously whoever comes in,” Carvalho told Liverpool Echo when discussing Slot’s arrival.

“It’ll be a fresh start for me, and for the likes of Tyler [Morton] as well. We’ve just got to take the chances that come. Really grasp it and take it with both hands.”

READ NEXT: Every Premier League club’s pre-season fixtures ahead of 2024-25

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Spaniard to play for Liverpool in the Premier League?

Kaide Gordon

Back in May, Liverpool handed Gordon a new long-term contract which emphasised the club’s faith in the 19-year-old.

The dynamic was a hot prospect when he joined from Derby County back in 2021, but injuries haven’t been kind to him over the years.

We’re hoping that he’s now come out on the other side and is able to make an impact for Liverpool during pre-season.

Ben Doak

The Scottish winger only made a handful of senior appearances last season, but his quality is obvious to see. Technically, he’s one of the best youngsters that Liverpool has to offer and next season could be a big campaign for him.

READ: Liverpool have the Scottish Messi in their ranks – & Jurgen Klopp’s already in love

Luke Chambers

According to The Athletic, Slot is ‘keen to weigh and assess the options at left-back’ over pre-season.

The likes of Andrew Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas were the preferred choices under Klopp, but Chambers will be given the chance to impress in pre-season.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Wigan Athletic and impressed during his stint with the League One club.

Kieran Morrison

In April, Morrison signed his first professional deal with the club and we’re certainly excited to see more from the 17-year-old in the years to come.

Having joined from Manchester United as an U14s player, the attacking midfielder is certainly someone to keep your eye on this pre-season.

Jayden Danns

The 18-year-old enjoyed a surprise breakthrough last season and he’ll no doubt be keen to impress Slot this summer.

Danns made headlines back in February when he scored a brace against Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round. If he’s able to produce the goods in pre-season, Slot will no doubt have him in mind for the upcoming campaign.