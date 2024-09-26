The 6 Liverpool youngsters with an 80+ potential in EA FC 25: Elliott, Bradley…

Liverpool are blessed with several exciting youngsters in their squad – but which half-dozen should you be keeping an eye on in EA FC 25?

Arne Slot has a strong set of players at his disposal, including Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who are complimented by some young players with immense potential.

Using FUTWIZ, we’ve picked out the six Liverpool youngsters with eye-catching potential in this year’s game.

Harvey Elliott

With an EA FC potential of 86, Elliott boasts a higher potential than any other Liverpool youngster in the game and for good reason. The dynamic midfielder has already showcased he can make an impact in the Premier League and his best years are still ahead of him.

“Since Harvey is playing for the first team, he’s incredibly consistent,” Jurgen Klopp told reporters in 2023. “He started last season incredibly consistent, he was in the team and was probably the standout player early in the season.”

The midfielder has made one Premier League appearance for Liverpool this season, but expect him to feature more regularly over the coming months.

Conor Bradley

Bradley enjoyed a tremendous loan spell with Bolton Wanderers in 2022-23 where he chipped in with 10 goal contributions for the League One outfit.

And he broke into the first team last year, catching the eye with a stunning performance in a 4-1 win over Chelsea in January 2024.

The Northern Ireland international is now a firm member of Arne Slot’s squad and comes with a potential rating of 84 in EA FC 25.

This indicates that Bradley has an incredibly high ceiling and his former Bolton teammate Dion Charles thinks the sky is the limit for the Liverpool youngster.

“Conor is incredible. He can go as far as he wants,” Charles told BBC Sport. “That kid has everything, he’s intelligent, such a good player.

“The biggest thing about his mentality is he wants to learn, he wants to get better, so when he’s back fit it will be interesting to see not if, but when, he gets in the Liverpool team.”

Jarell Quansah

Quansah enjoyed a brilliant breakout season in 2023-24, making 33 appearances and scoring three goals from centre-back as the youngster became an increasingly important squad member.

The 21-year-old started Liverpool’s opening Premier League match at Ipswich but was hooked at half-time and is yet to make another appearance.

Still, the defender comes with an EA FC potential rating of 83 and can be developed into a fine player.

Trey Nyoni

We’ve already written about Nyoni this season and EA FC have given the young midfielder a potential rating of 84. Watch this space…

Tyler Morton

It feels like make or break for Morton at Liverpool; the young midfielder has enjoyed successful loan spells in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City but needs regular game time at Anfield to assess his true level.

“Tyler’s a young boy with a lot of talent,” Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson told RoversTV during the 2022-23 campaign.

“He’s good at reading triggers, he knows when to press and when not to press, he sees the right passes and takes very few touches. He sees the game and is a clever player.”

We forsee Slot using the player in the domestic cups and certain Champions League games. He comes with an EA FC potential rating of 81.

Jayden Danns

Danns enjoyed a surprise breakthrough last season and EA FC players will note the forward has a potential rating of 81 in this year’s game.

The 18-year-old made headlines back in February when he scored a brace against Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round. Talk of a loan move to Plymouth never materialised and Danns will surely be given opportunities by Slot in the near future.