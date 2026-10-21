Rio Ngumoha looks set to become the next great Liverpool youth product but where does he rank among the other exciting teenagers to come through their academy?

The 18-year-old put in another impressive performance on Tuesday as he registered two assists in Liverpool’s comeback Champions League win over Villarreal and the Anfield fans are getting excited about what the winger could go on to achieve.

Here are the 10 best teenagers to have played for Liverpool and what they went on to achieve.

10. Rio Ngumoha

Ngumoha is still only 18, but the signs look very promising.

He’s quick, can beat a man and by becoming the youngest Liverpool player to assist in the Champions League, he showed he has end product too.

His raw talent means Liverpool fans are right to feel excited about what is to come but plenty of teenage sensations have gone on to fizzle out unexpectedly.

9. Tommy Smith

“Tommy Smith wasn’t born, he was quarried” was how Bill Shankly described his uncompromising centre-back.

He was born a month before WWII ended and joined the Liverpool academy as a 15-year-old. Two years later and he had impressed sufficiently enough to be given a run in the first team.

Smith would go on to make 637 appearances for Liverpool and won the lot. Two European Cups, four Premier League, two FA Cups and two UEFA Cups came as part of Liverpool’s dominant ‘70s side.

8. Steve McManaman

Fowler may have got the goals, but McManaman was the one pulling the strings behind.

His skill with the ball made him a key part of the Liverpool side of the ‘90s and he was just 18 years old when he made his first team debut.

It was not as dramatic an introduction as others in this list with McManaman taking over a year to score his first goal but his importance only grew.

He started in the 1995 League Cup final as a 23-year-old and put in a man of the match performance, scoring both of Liverpool’s goals. It was bittersweet watching him later thrive at Real Madrid.

7. Jamie Carragher

A record 737 appearances should be enough for Carragher to get a spot on this list, but he also played during a trophy-filled time for the club.

He made his debut as an 18-year-old, having swapped Everton for Liverpool in his youth and he was already an established first-team member before he turned 30.

In Liverpool’s treble-winning season, he played 58 matches and was part of the Liverpool team that pulled off the Istanbul comeback.

His later Reds career undeniably failed to live up to his early years as Liverpool’s overall squad quality declined, but he was a consistently reliable one-club man.

6. Ian Callaghan

As Liverpool’s record appearance holder, Callaghan makes it into the list.

He was born in Liverpool and joined the club in 1959, making his first team debut under Shankly.

Back then, Liverpool were a second division club. But he helped them to promotion in 1962 and he went on to win five league titles with the club, two European Cups, two FA Cups and two UEFA Cups.

He was also one of just three Liverpool representatives in the England 1966 World Cup squad, featuring in the group stage match against France.

5. Raheem Sterling

Sterling can be a bit of a sore point for many Liverpool fans as the best work of his career came for the club’s title rivals but even as a teenager, he was very impressive for the Reds.

He was named the 2014 Golden Boy after he broke into the Liverpool first team and was part of the 2013-14 squad that was a Gerrard slip away from winning the Premier League.

By the time he left Liverpool, he had made 129 appearances with 23 goals and 18 assists and was still only 20 when he left.

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold

In terms of technical ability, arguably no one can beat Alexander-Arnold.

While the likes of Dani Alves set the new conditions for what a full back could do, Alexander-Arnold maximised it.

He was given the freedom to get forward in Klopp’s sides and his ability to cross a ball to whatever centimetre of the pitch he felt like allowed him to get 92 assists during his Liverpool career.

The move to Madrid felt like a betrayal for some of the Liverpool faithful but after the wounds have healed, they will appreciate one of the finest players to ever come through the Kirkby academy.

3. Robbie Fowler

If we are considering achievements as a teenager alone, Fowler is right up there. He’ll always be God to Kopites.

The striker scored on his debut against Fulham in the League Cup and then hit five in the second leg, a sign of how prolific a forward he was.

He went on to score 18 across all competitions in his first season and then over 30 in the next three. He was also a big contributor to a Liverpool FA Cup win, two League Cups and the UEFA Cup in 2001.

Fowler turned up in the big moments too, scoring in both League Cup and UEFA Cup final as part of Liverpool’s cup treble.

2. Michael Owen

Liverpool have had just one Ballon d’Or winner in their history and it was given to their academy graduate Owen.

The Chester-born striker joined Liverpool’s academy at the age of 12 and broke into the first team as a teenager.

In May 1997, he scored on his Premier League debut to become the then youngest goalscorer in the club’s history and his first full season, he tied with Chris Sutton and Dion Dublin for the Golden Boot.

He repeated that feat in the 1998-99 campaign, this time tying with Dwight Yorke and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

But his best season in a Liverpool shirt was the 2000-01 campaign in which he was the talisman in a team that won the League Cup, FA Cup and the UEFA Cup.

Twenty-four goals in 46 games earned him the Ballon d’Or, the last Englishman to win it.

1. Steven Gerrard

A Premier League trophy is missing from his collection, but that is pretty much the only criticism you can throw Gerrard’s way.

As a teenager, he admits he was “out of position and out of my depth” when he was positioned as central midfielder, but when he was pushed up to replace Paul Ince for the 1999-2000 season, that is when he began to shine.

Even as a teenager, he showed the leadership qualities that would see him named captain at the age of 22, a title he held for 11 years, and there was little he could not do on the ball.

Gerrard went on to win the Champions League, three League Cups, two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup at his boyhood club and lived up to every bit of his early potential. A true Reds hero.

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