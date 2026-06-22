Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool are working quickly to sort their transfer targets with two players already through the door and more rumoured to be on the way.

Despite spending an enormous amount last summer, Liverpool are dipping back into the transfer market with additions to their defence and attack. While Jeremy Jacquet is there to solidify their back line, we’re paying closer attention to the other end of the pitch.

Here are the options Iraola has to work with next season.

The starters

The departure of Mohamed Salah means Liverpool have a question mark next to their right wing spot for the first time since 2016-17.

To fill that void, Liverpool are reportedly close to sealing the signing of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old can play on both flanks but was more effective for the German club on the right, contributing 20 goals in 25 appearances.

Another option could also be to deploy Rio Ngumoha, but it remains to be seen how much Iraola wants to use the 17-year-old.

In the middle, an injury to Hugo Ekitike has made Alexander Isak the clear starter, but optimistic reports suggest the Frenchman could be back by the end of 2026.

Isak meanwhile will be looking to push on from a season that saw him score just three league goals.

The left wing is up for more of a debate. Arne Slot’s insistence on picking Cody Gakpo was one of Liverpool fans’ main frustrations with the departed Dutchman, but Iraola will likely not share the same loyalty.

New signing Víctor Munoz primarily plays there and will be hopeful of becoming the first choice. He contributed eight goals in 34 La Liga matches for Osasuna and played across the front line.

Liverpool also have Federico Chiesa, who was largely protected by Slot. Iraola may continue that trend or look to give the Italian more game time.

There is also the question of Florian Wirtz. The German played in five different positions for Liverpool last season, suggesting Slot was never quite sure how to get the best out of him.

Slot started him centrally but for his national team, he tends to play wide on the left. Iraola may look to copy that but then it relies on the left back being able to get forward and create width.

The good news is Iraola is being reunited with Milos Kerkez, a player he got the best out of for Bournemouth.

As for Iraola himself, he has proven to be a fan of the 4-2-3-1 so seems unlikely to adopt anything different for a Liverpool side already set up for that.

If it was the Champions League final tomorrow, we are predicting Iraola will go with Munoz in the left wing spot, Isak in the nine, Diomande on the right and Wirtz in the hole. But we will see when Liverpool travel to Newcastle on the opening day.

READ: Predicting how Andoni Iraola could have Liverpool lining up in 2026-27 ft. 3 new signings…

Back ups

The poaching of Munoz from Newcastle’s grasp could prove to be a shrewd signing as he is versatile enough to fill in anywhere across the front line.

If Munoz does take that left wing spot, Gakpo becomes an option from the bench along with Rio Ngumoha and Chiesa although Liverpool may go back into the transfer market for an upgrade on the two senior pros.

Chiesa has a contract until 2028 so a move this summer is also not out of the question.

Dominik Szoboszlai can also play in the wing spots but has proven himself to be far more effective as part of the midfield. Playing him at right back, although often out of necessity, was one of Slot’s undoings.

With Ekitike injured, Liverpool do look a little light in the nine spot so will have to hope Isak does not pick up an injury.

There is also the case of Jeremie Frimpong. Initially signed as a full back, the Dutchman played 10 games on the right wing for Liverpool last campaign.

Iraola may choose to keep him in the attacking setup but the arrival of players like Diomande suggest he will return to the right back spot.

READ NEXT: Five potential signings who would be perfect for Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Spanish player to appear for Liverpool in the Premier League?