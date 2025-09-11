FIFA 16 was released this time a decade ago and we thought it would be a timely point to check out where the seven Liverpool wonderkids from that game are today.

The Reds have a rich history when it comes to developing young players, although not all of these wonderkids managed to make a name for themselves at Anfield.

Using SoFIFA, we have found Liverpool’s seven wonderkids from FIFA 16 and have checked out what they are each up to these days.

Divock Origi

We struggle to picture Origi in the pre-Klopp era, when he secured Kop hero status by somehow finding himself in the right place at the right time, again and again, to score important and iconic goals.

Now unwanted at AC Milan, the striker was unable to negotiate a settlement fee to leave the Serie A giants over the summer and is currently stranded in Milan’s B team.

Emre Can

It feels weird that Can was ever considered a wonderkid. He kind of feels like he’s been 30 for his entire career, such is his relatively unflashy playing style and demeanour.

Liverpool had signed the midfielder in 2014 after an eye-catching breakthrough season at Bayer Leverkusen.

He immediately came to play a fairly prominent role under Brendan Rodgers and was subsequently a mainstay of the early Klopp years.

The Germany international featured in Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final in 2018, but left on a free to Juventus after seeing out his contract.

The move to Italy never quite worked out, and he’s now in his sixth season at Borussia Dortmund, where he’s the club captain.

Now actually 31, he caught the eye in their surprise run to the Champions League final in 2024, but featured on the losing side once again.

Can is tasked with leading Dortmund back to relevance following a disappointing campaign last season.

Joe Gomez

The only current player to have represented Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers, Gomez now has over 10 years’ service for the Reds.

In that time, he has played 23 times and assisted 10 goals, but the defender is still yet to score his first senior goal.

He played 17 games in Slot’s first season, as he had to contend with injuries, which kept him sidelined for much of the campaign.

Jordon Ibe

Ibe never quite made the grade at Anfield or kicked on at Bournemouth, with his £15million sale to the south coast ultimately proving excellent business for Liverpool.

Ibe himself has spoken honestly about his mental health struggles off the pitch and continues playing lower in the English football pyramid.

Over the past 12 months, he has played for non-league sides Hayes & Yeading United and Hungerford Town, appeared in the Baller League, and had a trial with Swedish second-tier outfit Umea.

Jordan Rossiter

Born and bred in Liverpool, Rossiter joined the Reds’ academy as a youngster and progressed to become their Academy Player of the Season in 2013-14.

Having caught the eye in the youth ranks, he went on to make a total of five appearances (one in the Premier League) and scored one goal for his boyhood Reds with a memorable long-range effort in a League Cup win over Middlesbrough.

Rossiter moved to Rangers in 2016 in search of more regular playing opportunities, but he struggled with injuries, didn’t feature often and never got a chance under Steve Gerrard, who he’d been compared to his academy days.

Nowadays, he’s playing in the League of Ireland with Waterford.

Cameron Brannagan

Raised in Salford as a Manchester United fan, Brannagan first arrived at Melwood when he was a nipper and spent 17 years at Liverpool.

The midfielder broke through to make nine appearances for the Reds in Klopp’s debut campaign but was subsequently loaned out to Fleetwood Town and always looked as though he’d likely have to forge his path elsewhere.

Which is exactly what he’s done by making himself something of a modern-day legend at Oxford United.

He’s into his ninth season at the Kassam and has notched well over 300 appearances for the Yellows as they look to consolidate in the Championship.

Jerome Sinclair

Following a prolific streak in the Liverpool academy as a youngster, Sinclair was quickly dubbed as the ‘next Michael Owen’.

He was picked up by the Reds when he was 14 and he went on to make five senior appearances for the club.

During that time, he managed to score against Exeter City in the FA Cup, which propelled the youngster into the limelight.

Bournemouth tried to sign him in 2016, but were beaten to his signature by Watford, who paid around £4million for his services.

Unfortunately, things never really clicked for Sinclair during his six-year spell at Vicarage Road as he only made 14 appearances and scored one goal.

Instead, he spent the vast majority of his Watford career out on loan and had stints with Birmingham, Sunderland, Oxford, VVV-Venlo and CSKA Sofia.

He has now stepped away from the game and owns a branch of fried chicken shops.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 3 Liverpool wonderkids tipped for stardom by The Guardian in 2018



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s 20 youngest Premier League debutants?

