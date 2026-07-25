Liverpool might need to be in the midfield market if they’re to make sure Andoni Iraola’s squad is capable of challenging on all fronts this season.

So far this transfer window, Liverpool have been focusing on other priorities. Getting a new winger to replace Mohamed Salah remains the biggest task they have to resolve.

But there was a downturn in their midfield’s performance last season, so a new signing could help them get back on track.

Iraola, like predecessor Arne Slot, tends to use a formation with two central midfielders and a number 10. But he wants his double pivot to be more combative and able to make quick, progressive passes.

Knowing how much Iraola likes a high press, his midfield will be kept busy in and out of possession.

So if Liverpool are to add someone alongside the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, who should they be looking at?

Alex Scott

An obvious place to look would be for someone who knows Iraola’s tactics well – thanks to playing in them for the past three years.

Iraola nurtured Scott as he took the step up to the Premier League by joining Bournemouth in 2023. Now, the 22-year-old is one of the most coveted English midfielders in the league.

Pretty much every big club has been linked with him. But if he got the chance to follow Iraola to Liverpool, it’d surely appeal.

Scott is excellent at controlling the ball and being press resistant. He knows what makes an Iraola midfield tick and seems just as ready for the next step in his career.

Adam Wharton

Despite the presence of Iraola, Liverpool don’t have a clear path to signing Scott and will therefore have to keep other options on the table.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Crystal Palace star Wharton has equally put himself on the radar of big clubs with his performances since stepping up from the Championship.

Now a fully fledged England international, even if he missed out on the World Cup squad, Wharton should have a bright future.

Like Scott, he’s 22 and has his best years ahead of him. What makes Wharton stand out is his ability to dictate possession, which could help Iraola’s forward-thinking approach.

Originally from Blackburn, Wharton would be able to return to the north west by joining a club like Liverpool.

Carlos Baleba

Just like last year, most of the noise around a move for Baleba is about Manchester United. Anyone fancy a hijack?

It’s no guarantee that Baleba is bound for Old Trafford. United have other options on their list than the Brighton man, who has been priced out of a move in recent transfer windows.

Stylistically, though, he could be a good fit for Iraola’s Liverpool. Covering plenty of ground and keeping the ball well when at his best, Baleba could plug a gap in the Reds’ midfield.

His performance levels dipped last season, though, so any takers will have to be wary of his value.

Felix Nmecha

If Liverpool want to expand their search beyond the Premier League, they should be having a think about Borussia Dortmund’s Nmecha.

A product of the Manchester City academy, Nmecha can adapt to various midfield roles. One of his main strengths is that he can carry the ball forward well.

He also likes to pass forward frequently, which would fit in well with Liverpool’s new tactics.

Kaishu Sano

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Sano has stood out for Mainz over the past couple of seasons.

The Japan international excels as a ball winner, but also has the nous to recycle possession with short passes that would make him well suited for Iraola’s style.

Sano was at the World Cup with his country this summer and at the age of 25 could be ready for a bigger platform somewhere like Liverpool.

There are two years left on his contract with Mainz, who might start to lose value from him if they don’t renew his terms within the next 12 months and thus might be best off cashing in now.

Lamine Camara

An option from Ligue 1 worth considering would be Monaco’s Camara, who has become a top talent at the age of 22.

Camara covers plenty of territory and regularly thwarts attacks by the opposition with his interceptions and tackles.

But he can match his off-the-ball ability on the ball as well, with a good range of passing that has put him on the map for plenty of interested parties.

And if Liverpool could make it a double deal with Maghnes Akliouche as the Salah replacement, they’d be onto a winner.

READ MORE: 10 players who famously rejected moves to Liverpool: Ronaldo, Caicedo, Vidic…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Arne Slot used as Liverpool manager?