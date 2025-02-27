9 mind-boggling records Mohamed Salah has already broken in 2024-25 with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is currently enjoying a historic season with Liverpool and he’s already managed to break several records in the process.

Following another assist against Newcastle, the Reds now sit 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with 10 games to go.

“I don’t know. It is opinion,” Salah told Sky Sports after the win over Manchester City last Sunday after being asked if he’s currently playing better than ever.

“Maybe people prefer my first seasons or now but I prefer now because winning the league, helping the young players, it is special.

“We need another title. Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title.”

The 32-year-old is arguably the best player in world football right now and that’s backed up by his ridiculously good stats this season.

“We’re talking Ballon d’Or now,” Daniel Sturridge told Sky Sports.

“If we’re not talking Ballon d’Or with Mohamed Salah then it’s getting out of hand. We have to start putting him in that conversation now.”

Across all competitions, the Liverpool forward has already produced 51 goal contributions with 30 goals and 21 assists in just 38 appearances.

If he manages to maintain that sort of form between now and the end of the season, we can only imagine the number of records that he’s going to break.

We’ve taken a closer look at Liverpool’s Egyptian King and have found nine mind-boggling records that he’s already broken this season.

– The Liverpool forward has averaged a goal contribution every 59 minutes in the league this season. That’s the best ratio the Premier League has ever seen. Prior to this season, Erling Haaland had the best minutes per goal involvement record – averaging a goal or assist every 63 minutes in 2022-23.

– Salah has now scored and assisted in more Premier League games this season (11) than Eden Hazard did in his career (10).

– The 32-year-old has registered 42 goal contributions in just 28 Premier League appearances. In a 38-game season, only Luis Suarez (2013-14), Salah (2017-18) and Erling Haaland (2022-23) have produced 40+ goals and assists in England’s top flight.

– Salah therefore has become the first player in Premier League history to be involved in 40+ goals in two different seasons.

– After scoring and assisting against Manchester City at the Etihad, Salah became the first player in Premier League history to score and assist in both games against the reigning champions.

– In 2020–21, Harry Kane won the Golden Boot and Playmaker award in the same season. After 28 games, Salah has already surpassed the number of goals and assists that Kane got that season.

– Salah has provided more assists in 2024-25 (17) than any Liverpool player has in a single Premier League campaign. Prior to this season, Steve McManaman held the record with 15 assists in 1995-96.

– The Liverpool forward has scored in each of his last 11 Premier League appearances in Sunday matches. That’s the longest scoring run by a player on any day of the week in Premier League history.

– He’s now scored 16 away goals in the Premier League this season, a joint record with Kane (2022-23) and Kevin Phillips (1999-00).