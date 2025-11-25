Mohamed Salah signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool back in April and since then, his form has tailed off significantly.

The Egyptian forward was undoubtedly the best player in the Premier League last season as he fired Liverpool to the league title, scoring 29 goals and providing 18 assists in the league alone.

Given his tremendous record, the majority of Liverpool fans were desperate to see the 33-year-old extend his contract with the club, with his previous deal set to expire in the summer.

Following months of negotiations, he eventually penned a new deal in April, said to be worth £400,000 per week.

However, since signing the bumper contract, it’s safe to say that Salah’s form has tailed off, particularly during this season so far.

In total, he’s made 24 appearances for Liverpool since signing the new deal and has only scored seven goals during that time.

He’s also provided four assists, meaning that in total, he’s provided 11 goal contributions in his last 24 games for the club across all competitions.

During that time, he’s averaged a goal every 287.6 minutes, which is a huge dip from what he was delivering before signing the contract.

During 2024-25, before signing the new deal, Salah was averaging a goal every 121 minutes, which is a significant improvement on his recent form.

Given that the structure of Liverpool’s forward line has completely changed over the summer, there’s a valid argument that Salah’s drop in form can be attributed to that.

Indeed, in the Premier League this season, Salah has averaged 2.5 shots per game, which is significantly down from last season when he averaged 3.4 shots per game.

Being less involved in Liverpool’s attacks has unsurprisingly harmed his output.

However, given that Liverpool currently sit in the bottom half of the table, it’s no surprise that he’s opened himself to criticism, given that he’s the highest-paid player at the club.

Indeed, club legend Jamie Carragher recently called him out for his lack of press duties since signing his new bumper contract.

“On the back of all these Liverpool defeats, it’s always Van Dijk who comes out and speaks,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“The captain should do that but there should be other players in that dressing room and speaking for the club.

“A year ago this weekend, Mo Salah wasn’t shy in speaking about his own situation and the club not offering him a contract. I only ever hear Salah speak when he gets man of the match or when he needs a new contract.

“I would like to see Salah as one of the leaders and legends of Liverpool come out and speak for the team.”

He certainly wouldn’t be the first player to experience a dip in form after penning a new bumper contract, as this phenomenon has happened several times before in the Premier League.

Here’s the full breakdown of Salah’s stats for Liverpool since signing his new contract in April. For comparison, we’ve also included his previous 24 games, before signing the new deal.

Salah’s stats since signing new Liverpool contract

Games: 24

Goals: 7

Assists: 4

Goal contributions: 11

Penalties: 1

Minutes per goal: 287.6

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 335.5

Minutes per goal or assist: 183

Salah’s stats prior to signing new Liverpool contract

Games: 24

Goals: 15 ⭐

Assists: 10 ⭐

Goal contributions: 25 ⭐

Penalties: 6 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 142.5 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 237.4 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 85.5 ⭐

