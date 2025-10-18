Liverpool‘s Mohamed Salah has to go down as one of the greatest signings in Premier League history.

You only need to look at the Egyptian King’s numbers for tangible proof of the incredible impact he’s made on Merseyside.

With an incredible tally of 248 goals and 116 assists in just 411 appearances for the Reds, Salah has consistently been one of the best players in England since signing for Liverpool eight years ago.

Having a player of that calibre has helped transform Liverpool’s fortunes and get them back on their perch – only Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Manchester City have accrued more points than Liverpool since Salah’s arrival.

“Everyone knows Liverpool is a very big club,” Salah told the club’s official website in his first interview as a Liverpool player back in 2017.

“We have fans everywhere around the world. You can see on Twitter and Facebook that fans are crazy about [the club]. I’m happy for that because I feel the love from the fans. I feel the love from the fans in Liverpool here and I’m happy about that.”

Salah made no secrets of his ambitions to lift the biggest trophies with Liverpool, and he’s certainly made good on that promise.

“I’m excited,” he added.

“Liverpool haven’t won the Premier League for a long time. We have a great team and very good players. I was watching the games last year and everyone was giving 100 per cent to win something.

“Everyone can see the coach gives everything. I hope to see that together we can give everything to win something for the club, for the supporters and for us.”

He’s played an integral role in winning two Premier League titles with the Reds, but it was agonisingly close to being double that.

They missed out on the title by just one point after notching a colossal tally of 97 in 2019-20, and it was a similar story in their quadruple chase of 2021-11, once again just one behind Guardiola’s City juggernaut.

Arsenal have been much more competitive over the past few seasons under Mikel Arteta, twice finishing ahead of Salah’s Reds, but if you look at the last eight years as a whole they’ve taken almost a hundred fewer points. Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are similarly miles behind.

