Mohamed Salah has been setting records galore over his nine years with Liverpool, but you’d have been forgiven for thinking he might not have too many left as the end of his spell with the club approaches.

You’d have been wrong. Despite Salah’s recent fall from favour – seeing him benched for both legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain – he has begun finding some form in the Premier League again.

Since his upcoming departure was announced on 24th March, Salah has started both of Liverpool’s league games and scored each time.

Following up his curled effort against Fulham, Salah opened the scoring in the first Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

After being Liverpool’s last scorer in a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, Salah became their first scorer in a Merseyside derby at Everton’s new ground.

But more importantly, the goal was Salah’s ninth against Everton for Liverpool in the Premier League. No player has ever scored more, with Steven Gerrard equal thanks to goals spanning from September 2001 to September 2014.

Salah scored in his first Merseyside derby back in December 2017, which ultimately won him an arguably undeserved Puskas Award.

He proceeded to score at Goodison in October 2020, twice at the same venue in December 2021, at Anfield in February 2023 and twice at home in October 2023, before his goal at Goodison last season and his opener at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Salah wasn’t able to add a second goal against Everton to set the record outright, but Liverpool managed to claim a 2-1 win thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s late header.

And so what could be Salah’s last Liverpool record is one he has to share with Gerrard. It’s not bad company to be in, mind.

Salah could yet have one or two more records up his sleeve before he leaves, but one will be easier to achieve than the other.

He only needs one more assist to overtake Gerrard as Liverpool’s all-time leading assist provider in the Premier League. Both have 92 to their name.

The bigger challenge for Salah in terms of a remaining record in his sight is that he needs one more Premier League Player of the Month award to surpass fellow seven-time winners Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane.

Liverpool’s top scorers in Premier League Merseyside derbies

Mohamed Salah – 9

Steven Gerrard – 9

Robbie Fowler – 6

Divock Origi – 6

Dirk Kuyt – 5

READ MORE: Ranking Liverpool’s 9 Premier League managers from worst to best

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score in the Merseyside derby since 2010?