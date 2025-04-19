With Mohamed Salah set to stay in the Premier League until at least 2027, we’ve gathered seven records that he can realistically break over the next two years.

While most footballers start to wind down after they’ve turned 30, Salah only seems to be getting more prolific. He’s scored more goals than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues this season and still looks as sharp as ever.

Following months of speculation, the 32-year-old penned a fresh contract with Liverpool earlier this month that will keep him at Anfield until 2027.

“Of course I’m very excited – we have a great team now,” said Salah after signing his new deal.

“Before we also had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“I have played eight years here, hopefully it’s going to be 10. I’m enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I have had the best years of my career here.”

Since joining Liverpool, the Egyptian international has scored 243 goals in 395 appearances and has broken all sorts of records along the way.

Salah will be 35 years old by the time his new Liverpool contract comes to an end and Arne Slot is confident that he’ll be able to maintain his current standards.

“We expect – and he expects himself as well – to stay at his level,” Slot told reporters after Salah penned his new deal.

“We are extending him three months before the next season starts – and I think we can all agree on the fact that Mo has had an incredible season this year.

“So there’s every reason to expect him to be at the same level at the start of next season.”

We’ve taken a closer look at Salah and have found seven records that he could realistically break between now and 2027.

– Most Premier League goals for a single club. As of writing, Harry Kane holds this record with 213 Premier League goals for Spurs. Salah needs 32 more league goals for Liverpool to break it.

– Most Premier League assists from a Liverpool player. Steven Gerrard currently holds the record with 92 assists. Salah is only six away from breaking that record.

– The first African player to score 50 Champions League goals. He’ll only need three more strikes in Europe’s main competition to achieve that feat.

– Most Champions League assists from an African player. Samuel Eto’o currently holds the record with 20 – Salah needs just four more assists to surpass him.

– Liverpool’s second all-time top scorer. Catching Ian Rush’s record of 346 goals by 2027 seems a tad unrealistic, even for Salah, but he could certainly surpass Roger Hunt in the record books. As of writing, Salah needs 43 more goals to become Liverpool’s all-time second top scorer.

– Most Premier League Player of the Month awards. As of writing, Salah has seven of these awards – the joint-most with Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero. Providing that he wins at least one more, he’ll have the outright most in the competition’s history.

– Most goals against the Premier League ‘Big Six’. Only Alan Shearer has scored more goals against the ‘Big Six’ (56 goals) than Salah has (49 goals). Come 2027, we reckon Salah will have surpassed Shearer’s tally.

