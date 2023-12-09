Mohamed Salah: Breaking down all the stats behind his 200 Liverpool goals

Mohamed Salah scored his 200th goal for Liverpool during their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in December 2023 and an in-depth look into his stats reveals just how sensational he’s been during his time at Anfield.

Salah has barely stopped for breath since joining the club from Roma in 2017, instantly becoming the side’s figurehead and winning the PFA Player of the Year award during his first season in England.

Capable of scoring with both feet and his head, the Egypt international has terrorised Premier League defences on a weekly basis and is yet to net below 19 goals in a single league season for Liverpool.

His 200th strike for the club was typically crucial, helping Jurgen Klopp’s side overturn a one-goal deficit and providing the springboard for another victory.

In September, Klopp branded Salah ‘the complete player on and off the pitch’ after he opted to stay at Liverpool despite interest from the Saudi Pro League.

“He has been the man for us for a long time now, but he is growing in the role he has for us in football and maybe in general to show that at the top level it is nice to enjoy the moment and then you go again,” he said.

“Mo doesn’t behave like (he is 31) at all. Off the pitch he behaves is a grown man, beyond that he is still a young player. He is top fit, I think if we were to scan him the majority of the bones are aged 19 or 20!

“He just keeps himself in such good shape.”

Individually, he has three Premier League Golden Boots, two Footballer of the Year awards and two African Player of the Year awards since he’s been with the club.

And only Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell have scored more goals for Liverpool since Salah. Here’s exactly how he has done it…

Premier League

Games: 234

Starts: 221

Sub appearances: 13

Goals: 148

Assists: 69

Penalties scored: 23

Minutes per goal: 133

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 157.5

Minutes per goal or assist: 90.7

All competitions

Games: 331

Starts: 306

Sub appearances: 25

Goals: 200

Assists: 87

Penalties scored: 30

Minutes per goal: 133.5

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 157.1

Minutes per goal or assist: 93

Trophies

Premier League x1, Champions League x1, League Cup x1, FA Cup x1, UEFA Super Cup x1, FIFA Club World Cup x1, Community Shield x1

Favourite opponents

12 goals – Manchester United

11 goals – Manchester City

10 goals – West Ham United

9 goals – Bournemouth, Leeds United, Tottenham

8 goals – Arsenal, Brighton, Crystal Palace

7 goals – Aston Villa, Everton, Southampton

6 goals – Newcastle United

5 goals – Porto, Wolves

