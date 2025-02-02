Comparing Mohamed Salah’s insane 2024-25 stats to Luis Suarez’s historic 2013-14

Luis Suarez’s 2013-14 season for Liverpool is widely regarded as one of the best individual campaigns in Premier League history. But could Mohamed Salah be set to better it this year? We’ve taken a closer look at the numbers.

Liverpool were infamously pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City in 2013-14, but they surely wouldn’t have got close without Suarez in the form of his life.

The Uruguayan was the undoubted talisman for Brendan Rodgers’ Reds that year, having won the Golden Boot with 31 goals (no penalties) – 10 more than any other player that year. He also set up a further 12 goals for his team-mates that year.

He’d actually missed the first few games of the season, having served the back-end of a ban for biting Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic the season before. But he was unstoppable ever since his extended break, an ever-present in Liverpool’s surprise title charge.

That year Liverpool weren’t in Europe and Suarez only made a further three appearances in the two domestic cups.

This season Arne Slot’s Reds are fighting on four fronts, having topped the 32-team Champions League group stage table while making it to the semi-finals of the League Cup and past the first round of the FA Cup.

We’re into early February and the prospect of a historic quadruple remains on, largely thanks to Salah’s inspired form.

Liverpool’s Egyptian King has notched 25 goals and 17 assists in all competitions, including 21 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League to stand top of the charts on both counts.

We’ve got the entire business end of the campaign to come and Salah has played almost as many minutes as Suarez did in the entirety of Liverpool’s 2013-14 campaign in all competitions.

Focusing on the Premier League stats for now, how does Salah compare? We’ve broken down their goals, assists and penalty records – providing the per-minute numbers for further context – to compare the two modern-day Liverpool legends.

Here’s how they stack up against one another:

Mohamed Salah – 2024-25

Games: 23

Starts: 23

Sub appearances: 0

Goals: 21

Assists: 13

Penalties scored: 6

Minutes per goal: 96

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 135

Minutes per goal or assist: 46

Luis Suarez – 2013-14

Games: 33

Starts: 33

Sub appearances: 0

Goals: 31

Assists: 12

Penalties scored: 0

Minutes per goal: 96

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 96

Minutes per goal or assist: 75