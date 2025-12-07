Mohamed Salah has sparked frenzied rumours over his Liverpool future after an extraordinary interview following the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Leeds.

Salah was benched by Arne Slot for the third successive match and failed to appear as the reigning Premier League champions squandered both a 2-0 and 3-2 lead at Elland Road.

Afterwards, the scorer of 250 goals in 420 Liverpool appearances said: “I think it is very clear that somebody wants me to take all the blame.

“I’ve said a few times before that I have a good relationship with the manager and now all of a sudden we have no relationship. I don’t know why.

“It seems like the club are throwing me under the bus – that’s how I feel.

“This club, I will always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much and I always will.

“It [the situation] is not acceptable to me, to be fair. I don’t get it. It’s like I’m being thrown more under the bus. I don’t think I’m the problem.

“I have done so much for this club. I don’t have to fight every day for my position because I earn it. I earned my position.”

Salah scored 29 times in the 2024-25 Premier League as the Reds won the title in Slot’s first season in charge.

But he has struggled for form this year, as Liverpool have been unable to match the heights of last term.

Salah will leave Anfield after next week’s match with Brighton to play for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations. But will he return? And who might sign him?

We’ve ranked four realistic options for the Liverpool legend, from most to least likely.

1. Al-Ittihad

The most likely destination for Salah is surely the Saudi Pro League; Saudi dealmakers have been trying to sign Salah for years and they’ll never have a better chance of signing the 33-year-old.

“Several senior figures at PIF (Saudi’s Public Investment Fund) and within the Pro League believe the power lies with them,” one source told inews.

“Mo’s form, unhappiness about not being in the team, Liverpool’s need to change something and the fact they have too many strikers all help push him to the Middle East.”

Liverpool previously rejected a £150million bid from Al-Ittihad in 2023 and will surely get nothing like that amount this time around.

But the Saudi club are one of several who have been namechecked with a move for the Liverpool legend in January.

2. Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal, currently second in the Saudi top flight under Simone Inzaghi, are named among the possible destinations for Salah if he were to move.

Beyond the obvious financial appeal, the feeling is that an Arab player would become a huge megastar in an Islamic country, adulation to even dwarf what Cristiano Ronaldo receives.

And it would also mean reuniting with Darwin Nunez, who moved to Al-Hilal in the summer. Salah loved playing alongside the Uruguayan and has clearly missed his energy this season.

3. San Diego

Could the United States be an option? If so, it would likely require a pay cut from Salah’s current rumoured £20.8million-per-year wages.

Why San Diego? The 2025 expansion side made waves in the MLS after winning the Western Conference regular season title en route to a surprising league semifinal run.

The owner of San Diego FC is British-Egyptian entrepreneur Mohamed Mansour.

The billionaire has spoken openly in the past about attracting top talents like Kevin De Bruyne and Salah. Now could be the ideal time.

4. Galatasaray

A report from outlet Fichajes indicated that reigning Turkish league champions Galatasaray, fresh off signing Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, are poised to offer Salah a contract in the range of £15 million.

The move would allow Salah to remain in the UEFA Champions League and play for a side still possessing talents like Osimhen, Leroy Sane, and Mauro Icardi.

It could be a potential short-term solution for Salah, who will want to keep his match fitness sharp ahead of Egypt’s World Cup campaign next summer.

