Florian Wirtz is set to become one of the highest-paid players in Europe when he joins Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £127million.

According to reports, the 22-year-old will sign a five-year contract with the Reds, which is worth a staggering £355,000 per week.

Using figures from Capology, we’ve found the six players in Europe who will be earning more than Wirtz in the 2025-26 campaign.

6. David Alaba – £365,000 per week

Signed on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in 2021, Alaba is still the highest-paid defender in Europe today.

The Real Madrid star is now entering the final year of his bumper contract, where he’s set to pocket another £18.9million across the 2025-26 campaign.

5. Mohamed Salah – £400,000 per week

While Wirtz will become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League, he won’t be Liverpool’s top earner as that title still belongs to Salah.

The Egyptian forward penned a new bumper contract with the Reds last month, worth a staggering £400,000 per week.

Given the season he’s just had, Liverpool fans will argue that he’s worth every penny of that. Having chipped in with 57 goal contributions across all competitions, his standards are still as high as ever.

We can’t wait to see him linking up with Wirtz next season.

4. Harry Kane – £405,000 per week

While playing in the Bundesliga, Wirtz was earning £73,000 per week, which is only a snip when compared to Kane’s wage at Bayern Munich.

Given that he’s their record transfer, it’s no surprise that he’s earning the big bucks while playing for the German champions.

Across the last two seasons, he’s scored 82 goals and has earned around £42million during that period. That’s the equivalent of £512,000 per goal.

3. Kylian Mbappe – £507,000 per week

If taking into consideration his mammoth signing-on fee, Mbappe is earning substantially more than £507,000 per week, but that’s what his base wage currently sits at.

Interestingly, the Frenchman actually took a pay cut to join Real Madrid as he was earning over £1.1million per week while playing for PSG.

Given the success of Luis Enrique’s side since then, Mbappe might have some regrets about leaving the club when he did.

Still, it’s safe to say that his bank balance is looking very healthy.

2. Erling Haaland – £525,000 per week

After penning a nine-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City, Haaland became the outright highest-paid player in the Premier League.

“When one player decides to sign this type of contract, it is because he wants to show how desperate he is to be here,” is what Pep Guardiola said when the 24-year-old signed his new contract.

From now until his contract ends in 2034, Haaland will have made over £240million and that’s before you take any bonuses into consideration.

1. Robert Lewandowski – £541,000 per week

Still going strong for Barcelona at the ripe old age of 36, Lewandowski is currently the highest-paid player in Europe.

The Polish forward still has another year to run on his contract with Barcelona, with the option of an extra year.

He’s currently taking home a weekly salary of £541,000, which is the equivalent of around £28million per year.

Being paid those sorts of figures, you’d be expecting him to hit a minimum of 30 goals every season.

READ NEXT: The 11 highest paid players at the 2025 Club World Cup: Mbappe third…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 25 Premier League goalscorers after turning 30?