The 7 players in Europe who currently earn more than Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is unquestionably one of the best footballers in Europe – but there are seven players who remarkably earn more than his £350,000 weekly wage.

Salah has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield, with negotiations proceeding painfully slowly for both player and club alike.

We’ve done some investigating and identified the seven players across Europe who currently earn more than Liverpool’s Egyptian king.

Kevin De Bruyne

He’s on the fringes of the Manchester City side at the moment – and his future with the club looks in greater doubt than ever before – but De Bruyne is still a creative genius capable of winning games by himself.

The Belgium international takes home £400,000 a week. While you could see why City would want the substantial wages of an injury-prone 34-year-old off the books, the club will surely find him almost impossible to replace.

Erling Haaland

We dread to think just how much Haaland is earning when you factor in the amount of goal bonuses that he no doubt triggers on a disgustingly regular basis.

His base wage sees him earn £375,000 per week which makes him the second highest-paid player in the Premier League.

Harry Kane

He might have finished last season without a trophy, but given his scoring return for Bayern Munich, it would be harsh to suggest Kane didn’t do his part.

The England skipper bagged 44 goals across all competitions last season, more goals than any other player in Europe, and already has 20 in 19 appearances in 2024-25.

Given he earns a yearly salary of around £21million, last season each of Kane’s goals were worth around £480,000.

Robert Lewandowski

Even in his mid-30s, Lewandowski still knows how to find the net with ease. He may no longer be at the peak of his powers, but he has scored an incredible 22 goals for Barcelona this season.

Along with earning £539,000 per week, the Poland icon no doubt earns a hefty goal bonus to go alongside his weekly wage.

It’s hard to say anybody should earn that amount of money in these turbulent times, but you can’t argue that Barca aren’t getting what they’re paying for.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe was by far the highest earner in Europe during his PSG days, taking home a weekly salary of around £1.1million last season.

But he’s dropped down to third on the list since signing for Real Madrid. Earning over half a million pounds per week, he is the highest-paid player at the club, although he is earning less money than in Ligue 1.

Given his hefty wages and superstar status, Mbappe will be under huge pressure to recover from his slow start at Madrid.

David Alaba

Taking home £364,000 per week, Alaba earns more than his Real Madrid team-mates Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Signed as a free agent in 2021, Alaba has racked up over 100 appearances for Real Madrid and has got his hands on eight trophies during that time.

After a year on the sidelines with injury, the 32-year-old will be itching to get back on the pitch again for the current European champions.

Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic is by far the highest-paid player in Serie A. For context, Inter’s Lautaro Martinez is the second highest-paid player in the league and he earns over £80,000 less than the Juventus striker does.

The Serbia international ended last season as Juve’s top scorer and has nine goals in 16 matches in 2024-25, although whether he’s justified his £354,000 weekly wage is still up for debate.