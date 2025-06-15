Andy Robertson joined Liverpool during the summer of 2017 for a fee of just £8million, but what happened to the other three players that the Reds signed that summer?

In the case of Robertson, it’s safe to say that Liverpool got exceptional value for money, as the 31-year-old has racked up 342 appearances for the club and has won nine trophies.

However, with him potentially leaving this summer amid interest from Atletico Madrid, we’ve checked up on the other three signings that Liverpool made during the summer of 2017.

Mohamed Salah

Having signed both Robertson and Salah in the same window for a combined fee of £51million, the Liverpool scouts were seriously earning their money around this time.

Following a prolific season with Roma in Serie A, Liverpool snatched him up for a fee rising to £43million and the rest is history.

Eight years down the line and Salah is now the club’s third highest-scoring player of all time with 245 goals in 401 appearances.

After months of speculation relating to his future, he penned a fresh deal with the club back in April, which is valid until 2027.

“He’s massively important. He’s our main man, he’s our talisman [with] the most goals, the most assists,” Robertson said in April when discussing the Egyptian forward.

“For us as a team, he’s our key man, he’s our main man and it’s important to keep hold of these players when you have them, especially when you’re at a big club like Liverpool.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool also splashed £35million on Oxlade-Chamberlain that summer to lure him from Arsenal.

He quickly established himself as a key player under Jurgen Klopp and scored an absolute worldie against Manchester City in the Champions League during his debut season.

However, his career hit the buffers in April 2018 after he sustained a serious knee injury that kept him out of the majority of the 2018-19 campaign.

He eventually returned to full fitness in 2019–20, but was never quite the same again as he’d consistently pick up knocks and various injuries during his final three years at the club.

In 2023, he left to join Turkish giants Besiktas where he’s won two trophies over the last couple of seasons.

Still under contract until 2026, the 31-year-old has reportedly been told by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is free to leave the club this summer.

The 31-year-old is said to be keen on a return to England, with Leicester City currently being linked with him.

Dominic Solanke

After impressing while out on loan with Vitesse, Liverpool managed to sign Solanke after his contract at Chelsea had expired.

The Reds were forced to pay a £3million tribunal fee to Chelsea for the striker, which seemed like a good deal at the time.

However, as competition for places at the top of the pitch was rife, Solanke never really got to prove his worth in a Liverpool shirt.

He only started in five Premier League matches before he was sold to Bournemouth in January 2019 for a fee of £19million.

Since then, the forward has gone from strength to strength and now leads the line for Tottenham in the Premier League.

