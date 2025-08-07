It’s been three years since Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica, but what happened to the other three players that Liverpool signed that summer?

In terms of Nunez, it’s safe to say that his blockbuster move to Anfield hasn’t quite worked out. While the Uruguayan striker has delivered in moments, the club are prepared to sell him for a loss to Al-Hilal in order to get him off their books.

With the 26-year-old now on his way out of Anfield, we’ve checked up on the three other players that Liverpool signed during the summer of 2022.

Calvin Ramsay

As Nico Williams was on his way out of the club, Liverpool were in the market for a new backup right-back.

They eventually landed on Ramsey, who joined the club in July 2022 from Aberdeen for a fee of £4.2million.

The young Scottish full-back had an excellent record in Scotland and it was hoped that he’d eventually be pushing Trent Alexander-Arnold for a place in the starting XI.

He made his debut for the club during a Champions League clash with Napoli and seemed to be developing well behind the scenes, until he picked up a knee injury in February 2023.

Since then, he’s had loan spells with Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Kilmarnock but struggled for regular game time at all four clubs.

Now aged 22, he’s still under contract with the Reds until 2027, although it seems unlikely that he’ll break into the first team.

Ben Doak

Liverpool managed to poach Doak away from the Celtic academy in March 2022, before handing him his first professional deal in November that year.

The teenager had a huge reputation in Scotland and he’s quickly risen the youth ranks while playing at Anfield.

After making 10 senior appearances during his first two seasons at the club and impressing in academy football, the winger spent last season out on loan with Middlesbrough in the Championship.

While playing under Michael Carrick, the dynamic winger looked like a star in the making, producing 10 goal contributions in 24 games.

He’s now returned to Liverpool and has looked sharp during pre-season so far, producing impressive displays against Preston and Athletic Club.

Both Wolves and West Ham have been linked with the 19-year-old this summer, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool would sell him at this stage.

Fabio Carvalho

After ripping up the Championship with Fulham, Liverpool were among several clubs chasing the attacking midfielder back in 2022.

They initially missed out on him on the January deadline day, before agreeing a deal the following summer.

Due to his expring contract at Fulham, Liverpool got him for a snip at £5million with a further £2.7million in add-ons.

While the playmaker came with bundles of potential, he struggled to establish himself under Jurgen Klopp during his debut season.

Following a couple of loan spells with RB Leipzig and Hull City, Liverpool sold the Portuguese youngster to Brentford last summer for £27.5million.

Unfortunately, he missed a large chunk of last season through various injuries and only played 447 minutes of Premier League football.

Now working under Keith Andrews, he’ll be hoping to kick on this season.

READ NEXT: The four players Liverpool MUST sell to clear Rio Ngumoha’s first team pathway

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to make one Premier League appearance for Liverpool?